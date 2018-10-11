SkinSpirit : Announces PWP Growth Equity Investment

Partnership to accelerate growth in new and existing markets

SkinSpirit, a premier medical spa concept, today announced an investment from PWP Growth Equity, the middle market private equity group of Perella Weinberg Partners. The investment will enable SkinSpirit to spur growth in new and existing markets. PWP Growth Equity is SkinSpirit’s first institutional investor.

Founded in 2003, SkinSpirit is the leading provider of aesthetic skin and body care in the U.S. The company provides cutting edge products and services in its clinics, including Botox®, dermal fillers, facials, laser treatments, and other non-invasive aesthetic services. SkinSpirit currently operates eight company-owned clinics across California and Washington.

“We are excited to partner with PWP Growth Equity. Their operating expertise and proven track record of working with high-growth, multi-unit consumer focused companies make them an ideal partner for SkinSpirit,” said Lynn Heublein, SkinSpirit Co-Founder and CEO. “The U.S. medical aesthetic industry is a rapidly growing, highly fragmented market. This investment will allow us to accelerate our growth and expand into several new markets becoming a trusted, national brand leader in our industry. We look forward to working alongside PWP Growth Equity in pursuit of this goal.”

David Ferguson, Partner and Co-Founder of PWP Growth Equity, said, “Within the aesthetics industry, there is a strong and growing consumer preference towards the non-invasive procedures that SkinSpirit offers its clients. We believe SkinSpirit is well positioned to capitalize on the demographic and industry trends with the objective to become the leading nationally focused brand. We are delighted to partner with Lynn and her team to bring their superior customer experience to a growing client base.”

About SkinSpirit

Since opening in 2003, SkinSpirit has become one of the top destinations for aesthetic skin and body care in the country, with multiple locations in California and Washington. SkinSpirit brings together cutting-edge technology and premium services in a luxurious spa-like setting. SkinSpirit’s expertly trained medical professionals perform treatments and recommend products that deliver long-lasting, natural-looking results. So that every person — at every age — can feel confident in their skin. For more information on SkinSpirit, please visit: https://www.skinspirit.com.

About PWP Growth Equity

PWP Growth Equity is the middle market private equity group of Perella Weinberg Partners, managed by Chip Baird and David Ferguson. PWP Growth Equity manages private equity funds with aggregate commitments of $1.35 billion focused on growth-oriented, lower middle market companies, primarily in the United States, across the consumer, services, and industrial sectors. PWP Growth Equity seeks to partner with existing owners and management teams, providing both capital and experience in a tailored and flexible structure, to support the growth plans and vision for value creation. PWP Growth Equity investments include: The RealReal, 360training, Delphon Industries, Luna Grill, Hyphen Solutions, Black Bear Diner, MSA Security, MOD Pizza, Build-A-Sign, and YouFit Health Clubs. For more information on PWP Growth Equity, please visit: http://www.pwpgrowthequity.com.

