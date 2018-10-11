SkinSpirit : Announces PWP Growth Equity Investment

SkinSpirit, a premier medical spa concept, today announced an investment
from PWP Growth Equity, the middle market private equity group of
Perella Weinberg Partners. The investment will enable SkinSpirit to spur
growth in new and existing markets. PWP Growth Equity is SkinSpirit’s
first institutional investor.
Founded in 2003, SkinSpirit is the leading provider of aesthetic skin
and body care in the U.S. The company provides cutting edge products and
services in its clinics, including Botox®, dermal fillers, facials,
laser treatments, and other non-invasive aesthetic services. SkinSpirit
currently operates eight company-owned clinics across California and
Washington.
“We are excited to partner with PWP Growth Equity. Their operating
expertise and proven track record of working with high-growth,
multi-unit consumer focused companies make them an ideal partner for
SkinSpirit,” said Lynn Heublein, SkinSpirit Co-Founder and CEO. “The
U.S. medical aesthetic industry is a rapidly growing, highly fragmented
market. This investment will allow us to accelerate our growth and
expand into several new markets becoming a trusted, national brand
leader in our industry. We look forward to working alongside PWP Growth
Equity in pursuit of this goal.”
David Ferguson, Partner and Co-Founder of PWP Growth Equity, said,
“Within the aesthetics industry, there is a strong and growing consumer
preference towards the non-invasive procedures that SkinSpirit offers
its clients. We believe SkinSpirit is well positioned to capitalize on
the demographic and industry trends with the objective to become the
leading nationally focused brand. We are delighted to partner with Lynn
and her team to bring their superior customer experience to a growing
client base.”
About SkinSpirit
Since opening in 2003, SkinSpirit has become one of the top destinations
for aesthetic skin and body care in the country, with multiple locations
in California and Washington. SkinSpirit brings together cutting-edge
technology and premium services in a luxurious spa-like setting.
SkinSpirit’s expertly trained medical professionals perform treatments
and recommend products that deliver long-lasting, natural-looking
results. So that every person — at every age — can feel confident in
their skin. For more information on SkinSpirit, please visit: https://www.skinspirit.com.
About PWP Growth Equity
PWP Growth Equity is the middle market private equity group of Perella
Weinberg Partners, managed by Chip Baird and David Ferguson. PWP Growth
Equity manages private equity funds with aggregate commitments of $1.35
billion focused on growth-oriented, lower middle market companies,
primarily in the United States, across the consumer, services, and
industrial sectors. PWP Growth Equity seeks to partner with existing
owners and management teams, providing both capital and experience in a
tailored and flexible structure, to support the growth plans and vision
for value creation. PWP Growth Equity investments include: The RealReal,
360training, Delphon Industries, Luna Grill, Hyphen Solutions, Black
Bear Diner, MSA Security, MOD Pizza, Build-A-Sign, and YouFit Health
Clubs. For more information on PWP Growth Equity, please visit: http://www.pwpgrowthequity.com.
