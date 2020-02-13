Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Skinvisible : Announces License Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:39pm EST

Skinvisible Announces License Agreement

LAS VEGAS, NV- February 13, 2020 - Skinvisible, Inc. ('Skinvisible') (OTCQB: SKVI), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Licensing Agreement with Ovation Science Inc. for the exclusive worldwide rights to its DermSafe® hand sanitizer made with chlorhexidine gluconate.

Skinvisible has signed this License Agreement with Ovation Science subject to the terms of the Agreement which includes three years of exclusivity for an on-going royalty and the option to pay a license fee after the first term. Skinvisible previously signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Ovation Science for the use of its Invisicare polymers for cannabis, hemp and hemp seed oil products. This new license agreement for DermSafe represents an additional agreement with its own terms and conditions.

'This is a great opportunity to have our DermSafe hand sanitizer made available through Ovation, specifically initially for China as this is a viable option for Skinvisible to generate immediate royalty revenue,' said Terry Howlett, President and CEO, Skinvisible. 'We look forward to having Ovation expand its distribution and seek opportunities in the global market.'

About Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals is a research and development company that licenses its proprietary formulations made with Invisicare®, its patented polymer delivery system that offers life-cycle management and unique enhancements for topically delivered products. Invisicare holds active ingredients on the skin for extended periods of time, allowing for the controlled release of actives. skinvisible.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains 'forward looking' statements within the meaning of Section 21A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby including with respect to the possible development of any such products, the acceptance of any such products in the market place, the size of any such markets, the ability of any product candidates to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration among others. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties associated with an emerging company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors discussed in Skinvisible, Inc. reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, a report on Form 10Q for the period ending September 30, 2018). The Merger Agreement has been signed however the closing conditions need to be satisfied for the proposed Merger to close.

Contact:
Doreen McMorran
info@skinvisible.com
PH: 702-433-7154 x 7

Disclaimer

Skinvisible Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 00:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:04pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Investors Who Suffered 500K+ Losses to Contact Firm Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed
PR
08:01pMURATA MANUFACTURING : ID-Solutions S.r.l. Becomes Murata ID Solutions S.r.l.
BU
08:01pSJW GROUP : Sets Date for 2019 Full-year and Fourth Quarter Results Announcement
BU
08:01pSmart Waste Management Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Use of Data Analytics in Waste Management Operations to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:01pPHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORPORATION : to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
BU
08:00pFABLED COPPER : Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program
EQ
08:00pFabled Copper Corp. Provides Results of 2019 Exploration Program
NE
08:00pBonavista Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and 2020 Capital Plan
NE
07:59pSANDSTORM GOLD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:58pHONDA MOTOR : says it will restart Wuhan plant operations February 21
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Ha..
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Raising More Than $2 Billion as It Discloses New SEC Inquiry
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : After Amazon Deal, New York Lawmakers Reconsider Incentive Programs
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Releases 'Hobbi' App -- Reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group