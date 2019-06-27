Log in
Sklar Kirsh Adds Veteran Real Estate Attorney Jerry Kay

06/27/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

Kay has deep experience as a transactional lawyer, litigator, and developer of commercial and residential real estate

Sklar Kirsh LLP, which recently added three real estate attorneys and launched a bankruptcy practice, today announced the addition of Jerry Kay, who has litigated hundreds of business and real estate cases and has personally developed and acquired commercial and residential properties, including the Best Buy in Van Nuys, California and a 125,000 square-foot shopping center in Fresno, California.

“I understand the challenges that clients face since I have been required to address similar issues as a business person,” said Kay. “I understand our clients’ needs to provide cost-effective and timely services.”

“Jerry balances our burgeoning Real Estate Practice Group by adding tremendous perspective and experience,” said firm Co-Founder and Real Estate Practice Group Chair Andrew Kirsh. “There are few scenarios you can imagine that Jerry has not encountered as a businessman, complex business litigator or both,” continued Kirsh. “Jerry not only has tremendous insight into the challenges our real estate clients encounter, but you would be hard pressed to find someone who has litigated more cases.”

Kay handles commercial and residential real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, development, leasing, zoning, formation of ownership entities, and lending and other financing structures. He has been involved with many boards and civic organizations and has a Bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School of Los Angeles.

In recent days, Sklar Kirsh has also added Senior Counsel Matthew P. Seeberger, a transactional real estate attorney, and litigators Ian S. Landsberg and Lisa K. Skaist.

About Sklar Kirsh

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a Los Angeles boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.


© Business Wire 2019
