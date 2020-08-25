Log in
Sklar Kirsh Co-Founder Jeffrey Sklar Named a Best Lawyer in America

08/25/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced Co-Founder Jeffrey A. Sklar has been selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 for his work in Corporate Law. Attorneys named to the publication were recognized by the legal industry for their professional excellence in 146 practice areas. For the 2021 Edition, over eight million votes were analyzed, which resulted in the inclusion of more than 62,000 lawyers, or approximately five percent of lawyers in private practice in the United States.

“This acknowledgment reflects the exceptional work that Jeff has demonstrated on behalf of clients for his entire career,” said Andrew Kirsh, co-founder of Sklar Kirsh. “Jeff’s dedication to his clients and ability to resolve difficult problems has made him the go-to legal advisor for numerous senior executives and successful businesses.”

In 2010, Sklar founded Sklar Law, P.C. as a transactional law boutique after a successful career in Big Law. In 2013, Sklar co-founded Sklar Kirsh, which has grown into one of Los Angeles’ top boutique law firms with 35 attorneys. As Chair of the firm’s Corporate practice, Sklar represents clients ranging from individuals and early stage companies to major businesses in a variety of industries including advertising, alternative energy, apparel, consumer products, entertainment and media, manufacturing, medical devices, restaurants/hospitality, social media and technology. His principal areas of practice are corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, executive compensation and partner dispute resolution.

Committed to the Los Angeles philanthropic community, Sklar serves on the Board of Directors and as the Treasurer of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Western Region, on the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Legal Committee of Stephen Wise Temple and on the Board of Directors of de Toledo High School.

Last year, Sklar was recognized as a ‘Leader in Law’ finalist by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has also been named to the Southern California Super Lawyers ‘Top 100’ for multiple years and was a finalist in the 3rd Annual 40 Under 40 M&A Advisor Recognition Awards – West Region.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.


© Business Wire 2020
