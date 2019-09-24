Sklar Kirsh Guides Datassential in Transformational Investment by Spectrum Equity

Sklar Kirsh LLP represented Datassential – the leading provider of data, intelligence and market research to the foodservice industry – in its recently announced significant growth investment from Spectrum Equity, a leading growth equity firm investing in the information economy. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Sklar Kirsh team – Co-Founder and Partner Jeff Sklar, Partner Scott Ehrlich, Associate Simone Collins, and Of Counsel Katy Conroy – worked alongside exclusive financial advisor Intrepid Investment Bankers led by Gary Rabishaw and Christopher Park. Spectrum was represented by Latham & Watkins LLP.

“Sklar Kirsh helped us achieve the impossible,” said Datassential CEO Jack Li. “The SK team is incredibly strategic, accommodating and downright brilliant. They guided us deftly through a maze of complex decisions that would have otherwise been bewildering. Every member of the deal team has been a true partner for us since day one, and they’ve worked around the clock to get us to our stated goal – to build an even stronger company that can do more good for its customers and staff.”

Sklar said, “The Datassential transaction is the latest example of our Firm’s significant expertise in handling sophisticated, multi-dimensional corporate transactions. We are proud to have acted as M&A counsel to Datassential and are thrilled with this outstanding result for our client.”

Ehrlich added, “We are a team of seasoned and experienced M&A lawyers who have worked together for many years. This enables us to provide our clients with a level of efficiency and insight that increases the likelihood of success for our clients’ transactions. In addition, our background as large firm M&A lawyers makes for a level playing field when negotiating with the largest institutional law firms.”

