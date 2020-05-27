Sklar Kirsh Partner Justin Goldstein Selected as one of the Most Influential Business Leaders in Los Angeles

Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh today announced that Chair of the Litigation Practice Group, Justin M. Goldstein, has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal with its LA500 Award. The annual feature, published today, highlights “the most influential, most powerful, and most impactful business professionals in the region.” The list is made up of 500 executives and business leaders, trend setters and thought leaders across all industries who drive economic growth in Los Angeles and Southern California. Goldstein was among fewer than 50 lawyers to be included in this elite group.

“Justin is a tenacious litigator and brilliant counselor who consistently delivers the firm’s clients with the highest level of strategic advice and service,” said Sklar Kirsh Founding Partner Jeff Sklar.

Goldstein has extensive experience handling complex business, intellectual property, and entertainment disputes in state and federal courts, as well is in arbitration. He founded the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in 2018, and working with Sklar Kirsh’s two Founding Partners, built a powerhouse litigation team. Goldstein started his career at Katten Muchin Rosenman in 1998, and then spent 10 years at O’Melveny & Myers, followed by seven years at Carlsmith Ball where he served as the head of the firm’s Media & Entertainment Practice. He has successfully counseled and represented some of the Fortune 500’s most influential companies in matters covering a broad spectrum of subjects, including unfair competition, partnership and shareholder rights, breaches of contract, trade secrets, First Amendment, accounting and profit participation, rights of publicity and privacy, and fiduciary duties.

The Los Angeles Business Journal publisher, Josh Schimmels, writes that the “2020 class of the LA500 faces challenges today and tomorrow unparalleled with any experienced in the past. Today’s leaders are having to reinvent business models and reestablish their value propositions to those they serve – all while working tirelessly to reinvigorate their internal teams.” The list reflects a comprehensive process of extensive research, reporting and discernment that examined a community of millions and found 500 people whose contributions to the business community in Los Angeles merit recognition.

Goldstein is a Los Angeles native and product of Crossroads School. He earned his J.D. from USC’s Gould School of Law, and his B.A. from Brandeis University. He is a frequent author and guest lecturer at USC, UCLA, and Southwestern Law School on such topics as idea submission law, right of publicity, claims against talent agents and managers, alternative dispute resolution, and remedies for litigation misconduct.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005617/en/