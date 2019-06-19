Sklar Kirsh Strengthens Real Estate Practice With Matthew Seeberger

Top boutique law firm Sklar
Kirsh LLP announced today that it has expanded its Real
Estate practice with the addition of Senior Counsel Matthew
P. Seeberger.
“We are pleased to welcome Matt, a highly regarded, business-oriented
real estate professional,” said firm Co-Chairman Andrew
Kirsh. “Matt’s extensive leasing experience representing real estate
developers, landlords and tenants further strengthens our current
capabilities and will be of considerable value to our clients.”
Seeberger has been in practice for over 30 years, primarily focused on
leasing all types of commercial real estate. He has handled thousands of
commercial real estate leases, focused on office and retail products,
from small offices to entire office buildings and, on the retail side,
from small tenants to 100,000 square foot superstores, and everything in
between. Recently, Seeberger was responsible for medical office leasing
for a national REIT with over 8,000,000 square feet of space across the
United States.
“Sklar Kirsh is a unique law firm consisting of experienced lawyers with
Big Law resumes, and I’m excited to expand the firm’s real estate
capabilities with my experience,” said Seeberger.
Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh, Seeberger ran his own firm and was a
Partner in the Retail Development team at Cox, Castle & Nicholson.
Seeberger attended Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania where he earned a
degree in Economics. He received his Juris Doctorate, with honors, from
The Ohio State University College of Law.
About Sklar Kirsh
Sklar
Kirsh LLP is a Los Angeles boutique law firm that provides
sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate
and entertainment law as well as commercial and entertainment
litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.
