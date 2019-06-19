Log in
Sklar Kirsh Strengthens Real Estate Practice With Matthew Seeberger

06/19/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has expanded its Real Estate practice with the addition of Senior Counsel Matthew P. Seeberger.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt, a highly regarded, business-oriented real estate professional,” said firm Co-Chairman Andrew Kirsh. “Matt’s extensive leasing experience representing real estate developers, landlords and tenants further strengthens our current capabilities and will be of considerable value to our clients.”

Seeberger has been in practice for over 30 years, primarily focused on leasing all types of commercial real estate. He has handled thousands of commercial real estate leases, focused on office and retail products, from small offices to entire office buildings and, on the retail side, from small tenants to 100,000 square foot superstores, and everything in between. Recently, Seeberger was responsible for medical office leasing for a national REIT with over 8,000,000 square feet of space across the United States.

“Sklar Kirsh is a unique law firm consisting of experienced lawyers with Big Law resumes, and I’m excited to expand the firm’s real estate capabilities with my experience,” said Seeberger. Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh, Seeberger ran his own firm and was a Partner in the Retail Development team at Cox, Castle & Nicholson.

Seeberger attended Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania where he earned a degree in Economics. He received his Juris Doctorate, with honors, from The Ohio State University College of Law.

About Sklar Kirsh

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a Los Angeles boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate and entertainment law as well as commercial and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.


© Business Wire 2019
