Skullcandy Launches '12 Moods:' A Monthly Celebration Of How Music Makes Us Feel.

PARK CITY, Utah, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, announced today the launch of '12 Moods,' a groundbreaking program celebrating the visceral power of music.

Each month, '12 Moods' will spotlight a different mood that's motivated by listening to music. Skullcandy will bring that mood to life for its fans through:

Exclusive music artist content.

One-of-a-kind song performances by emerging artists, plus deep-dive

interviews and podcast releases.





One-of-a-kind song performances by emerging artists, plus deep-dive interviews and podcast releases. Featured athlete stories.

An inside look at the Skullcandy team—who they are and what they represent.





An inside look at the Skullcandy team—who they are and what they represent. Limited-edition product drops.

The hottest Skullcandy products in custom colorways that match the

spotlighted mood of the month. Plus, color-coordinated custom accessories.

Available only on https://www.skullcandy.com/12-moods/bold/.

The campaign kicks off today with the mood 'Bold.' As we honor the extraordinary achievements of daring women throughout March during Women's History Month, Skullcandy has called upon brash, emerging rapper Rico Nasty and young but accomplished professional skateboarder Jenn Soto to launch "12 Moods" and the Bold Tangerine colorway. A live studio performance with Rico Nasty drenched in Tangerine, paired with a profile of professional skateboarder Jenn Soto and the new Skullcandy Push™ Truly Wireless Earbuds in a Bold Tangerine colorway, marks the beginning of this electrifying and multi-faceted movement. Rico with her unapologetic, emotional lyrical style and Jenn with her wicked, carefree moves make them the perfect ambassadors for March showcasing how bold and fearless women are and can truly be.

Looking ahead, Skullcandy will tap into the mood 'Elevated' in April, the mood 'Fresh' in May and the mood 'Empowered' in June. More moods, colors, artists and athletes will be announced as the program continues.

"To us, music is all about feeling and nothing affects our moods like music," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer of Skullcandy. "The '12 Moods' initiative is our unique way of celebrating those moods with Skullcandy fans."

About Skullcandy®

Founded at the center of music and board sports, Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand. The company lives by the mantra: "We don't want you to just listen to music. We want you to feel it." Based in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy designs, markets, and distributes audio products through a variety of global distribution channels. The company's website can be found at http://www.skullcandy.com .

SOURCE Skullcandy, Inc.