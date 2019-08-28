Sky : All episodes of Sky original Catherine The Great starring Helen Mirren launch on Thursday 3 October

All episodes of the four-part Sky original drama Catherine The Great have been confirmed to air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV on Thursday 3 October, with a linear playout at 9pm.

Starring Academy Award® winner Helen Mirren as the iconic Russian Empress alongside Jason Clarke, Gina McKee and Rory Kinnear, the series follows the latter years of the Catherine The Great's reign and her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin (Jason Clarke), amid a backdrop of scandal, intrigue and immense conflict.

Unable to publicly marry, Catherine and Potemkin's story is one of obsessive love for each other and their country as they develop a unique and devoted relationship, overcoming their adversaries to build Russia's reputation as one of the great European powers of the 18th Century.

Written by Nigel Williams (Elizabeth I) and directed by BAFTA and Emmy® Award-winning Philip Martin (The Crown), Catherine The Great is produced by Origin Pictures and New Pictures. It is the third commission from Sky and HBO's global drama partnership, which to date has included The Young Pope and Chernobyl, which recently received 19 Emmy® Award nominations.

Watch a preview of the series in the first look trailer here

Catherine The Great is one of many notable Sky commissions airing this year, as Sky continues to invest in original productions. Sky has recently committed to more than double its investment in original drama, comedy and documentary through Sky Studios, the commissioning and production arm of Sky. Sky Studios brings to screen unique stories from the very best talent in Europe and is the creative home of Sky's award-winning and much-loved Sky originals.

Forthcoming Sky originals include Temple starring Mark Strong, I Hate Suzie starring Billie Piper; a second series of Jez Butterworth's Britannia and a second series of Save Me staring Lennie James and Suranne Jones. 2019 has been a record year for Sky originals with 19-time Emmy-nominated Chernobyl becoming the most watched original ever with over 4 million viewers of the season finale. And away from the screen, Sky secured a record BAFTA haul with seven awards.

