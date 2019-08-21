Sky One announces Liam Payne as guest in the new interview special ‘Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking'

'Ant Middleton & Liam Payne: Straight Talking', a unique and brand-new interview special, will launch on Sky One and NOW TV in November 2019 with extreme adventurer Ant Middleton and special guest and singer/songwriter and former One Direction star, Liam Payne. The Sky original, produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios, will see Ant Middleton travel with Liam to Southern Africa, leaving the hustle and bustle of day to day life to allow honest conversation and self-discovery to thrive.

In the episode, former Special Forces Soldier Ant Middleton (SAS: Who Dares Wins/C4) will take on a journey of a lifetime across Namibia as the show kicks off with Liam Payne. With only a 4x4, a backpack and each other's company, Ant and Liam will drive into the heart of big game country and camp under the stars surrounded by some of the world's deadliest animals.

Conversation is candid and revealing as the pair bond on their trip, with Ant discussing a variety of subjects relating to Liam's public and private life. Liam opened up on the journey about life in the public eye; and likewise, got to ask Ant a few deep questions of his own experiences.

Ant Middleton adds:'It's been a real adventure filming in Namibia with Liam. He really opened up on the trip and we connected over our experiences in the most inspiring location. I am very excited to share our journey with everyone when the show airs on Sky One later this year.'

Phil Edgar-Jones, Head of Entertainment at Sky adds:'There's more to Ant Middleton than being an SAS tough guy. He's also a smart and empathetic interrogator, so we wanted to turn that skill into a unique new interview show which will see Ant probe his subject in a spectacular setting over an extended period. We're delighted that the brilliant Liam Payne has joined for the special programme to him lay himself bare.'

Ant is highly trained in interrogation and strategic questioning and so pairing this with his open and friendly nature sees him get to know the real, off-stage Liam, all the while experiencing a trip full of adventure crafted by Ant himself. The pair take on thrill-seeking ventures including hopping a freight train, train surfing at high speed and swinging high above a canyon in the Spitzkoppe mountains.

Platinum-selling Liam Payne has sold more than 18 million singles in two years as a solo artist since leaving One Direction. His hit debut single 'Strip That Down' sold 11.5 million copies and has been streamed over 1.8 billion times, while latest single 'Polaroid' sold two million copies. Liam has been streamed a staggering total of 2.7 billion times, making him the most successful solo artist of any current One Direction member.

The show was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky and Phil Edgar Jones, Head of Entertainment at Sky. Shirley Jones is the Commissioning Editor. For Potato, Phil Mount and Michael Kelpie are the show's Executive Producers and Craig Pickles is the Series Director.

The special is the latest in a string of recent commissions as Sky continues to more than double its investment in original content, including the creation of Sky Studios. Forthcoming Sky originals include Catherine The Great starring Helen Mirren; Code 404 with Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays; Brassic with Michelle Keegan and Joe Gilgun; Hit Men, Mel and Sue's first scripted comedy series and a second series of movie panel show There's Something About Movies, hosted by Alan Carr.

2019 has been a record year for Sky originals with 19-time Emmy-nominated Chernobyl becoming the most watched original ever with over 4 million viewers of the season finale. And away from the screen, Sky secured a record BAFTA haul with seven awards, including A League Of Their Own winning Comedy Entertainment Programme.

For more information please contact:

calum.mcgarry@premiercomms.com ­/ jack.everley@premiercomms.com

About Sky

With 24 million customers across seven countries, Sky is Europe's leading media and entertainment company and is proud to be part of the Comcast group. Our 31,000 employees help connect our customers with the very best of Sports, News, the arts and to our own local, original content. Following the success of Sky originals like Chernobyl, Patrick Melrose, Das Boot and Gomorrah we launched Sky Studios and now plan to more than double our investment in original drama and comedy over the next five years.

Our technology allows customers to watch what they want, when they want, how they want, and as we connect millions of families to content they love, it is our responsibility to do it safely - that's why we offer services like Sky Broadband Buddy and the Sky Kids app. And our online streaming service, NOW TV, brings viewers all the enjoyment of Sky with the flexibility of a contract-free service.

We also believe that a company of our scale has a responsibility that goes beyond our business, and into the community. Our Sky Ocean Rescue campaign has reached millions across Europe, we're on track to be free of single-use plastic by 2020, we're investing £25million over five years in ocean-saving tech and we're a proud employer - recognised by The Times and Stonewall for our approach to inclusivity.

About NOW TV

NOW TV is a pick and mix TV streaming service that lets you choose from a range of passes contract free.

Available anytime, anywhere in the UK, you can watch through a NOW TV Box or NOW TV Smart Stick, or on the web. The NOW TV app is also available on over 60 devices.

Whether you're into big dramas, blockbuster movies, live sports or even just some extra TV for the kids, NOW TV offers four passes which include the latest and best TV and movies: Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Kids and Sky Sports.

This includes Sky Atlantic, over 300 Box Sets on demand, all 10 Sky Sports channels and over 1,000 movies - all available with no contract.

For more information:

· Visit nowtv.com

· Follow us at facebook.com/NOWTV

· Join the conversation on twitter @NOWTV

· Visit us at Youtube.com/nowtvofficial

About Potato

Bafta award-winning Potato, created six years ago by Managing Director Michael Kelpie, is part of ITV Studios. Responsible for ratings juggernauts like The Chase and Ninja Warrior UK, Potato produce 300+ hours of programming in the UK and USA. Their diverse range of programmes includes Bear Grylls: Survival School, The Mummy Diaries, Autopsy: The Last Hours..., Iain Stirling's Celebability, My Favourite Sketch, Paddington 24/7, Breaking The Band & The Big Reunion