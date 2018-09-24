Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Sky, Randgold surge on deals while trade war weighs on FTSE 100

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:08am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Resurgent fears of a protracted and costly trade war dented the FTSE 100 on Monday, while M&A stole the spotlight with Comcast finally clinching a takeover of Sky, and Randgold Resources agreeing a tie-up with Barrick Gold.

Britain's top stock index <.FTSE> fell 0.1 percent as miners and consumer multinationals sold off on rising trade fears.

Antofagasta, Glencore, Anglo American, Rio Tinto, and BHP Billiton fell between 1.3 and 3.2 percent as metals prices reversed course on the resurgence of trade worries.

London copper eased from a ten-week high as holidays in China and Japan thinned trading.

Dealmaking drove some of the biggest moves. Europe's largest pay-TV group Sky soared after Comcast's offer won an auction for the company with a $40 billion bid.

Sky shares jumped 8.6 percent to 17.23 pounds, just below Comcast's cash offer of 17.28 pounds a share.

"The Comcast offer represented a 9 percent premium to the share price close on Friday and more than double the 765p share price Sky had been trading at before the initial offer from Fox in December 2016," wrote Liberum analysts.

They added that they don't expect significant changes for Sky. "It is very unlikely Comcast will look to rebrand Sky, it has pledged to keep Sky News and there is visibility on the major football contracts."

Randgold Resources shares jumped 4 percent after the miner agreed a deal with Canada's Barrick Gold to create the world's biggest gold miner.

"The larger scale will provide greater ability to grow, where the assets merit being developed," wrote Investec analysts.

"In this regard the company will have a greater pipeline of large development opportunities, whereas Randgold previously only had Massawa, an asset that many in the market remained sceptical of," they added.

Among mid-caps, Thomas Cook Group lost nearly a quarter of its market value, down 23.3 percent at the bottom of the FTSE 250, after slashing its profit outlook, blaming a heatwave in northern Europe for a slower late holiday season.

Shore Capital analysts lowered their recommendation from "buy" to "hold".

"Assuming a more normal trading environment we would expect some of this year's shortfall to be recovered, although the winter is likely to be tougher," they wrote.

Thomas Cook peer TUI also fell 2.9 percent.

The FTSE 100, dominated by exporters which gain from a weaker currency, has been in the thrall of the pound recently as Brexit negotiations intensified. The currency's rise on Monday kept the FTSE under pressure.

Sterling gained after UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said he was confident Britain would eventually clinch a Brexit deal with the EU.

Limiting losses on the index, however, were oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell. Crude prices gained on tightening supply as U.S. sanctions restricted Iranian crude exports.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Helen Reid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN -1.52% 1735.4 Delayed Quote.13.64%
ANTOFAGASTA -2.08% 877.2 Delayed Quote.-10.87%
BARRICK GOLD CORP -1.39% 13.52 Delayed Quote.-25.63%
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 0.74% 33.83 End-of-day quote.13.56%
BHP BILLITON PLC -0.73% 1666.4 Delayed Quote.10.21%
BP 0.78% 571.8 Delayed Quote.8.48%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
GLENCORE -1.51% 331.65 Delayed Quote.-13.64%
RANDGOLD RESOURCES 4.45% 5145.569 Delayed Quote.-33.56%
RIO TINTO -0.92% 3885 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
RIO TINTO LIMITED -1.22% 78.52 End-of-day quote.4.85%
SKY 8.77% 1724 Delayed Quote.56.62%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -18.91% 62.9 Delayed Quote.-36.66%
TUI -2.25% 1392 Delayed Quote.-7.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:11aEUROPE : Trade war dents European shares while M&A boosts Sky, Randgold
RE
11:08aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Sky, Randgold surge on deals while trade war weighs on FTSE 100
RE
09:51aGlobal Stocks Drop as Hopes for a Trade Truce Fade
DJ
09:36aASIA MARKETS: Hong Kong Stocks Under Pressure As New Tariffs Take Effect; Holidays Keep Rest Of Asia Quiet
DJ
07:11aFed hikes give cash appeal; stocks no longer only game in town
RE
09/23MARKET SNAPSHOT: Perma-bear Albert Edwards Warns Stocks Have 'drunk The Kool-Aid' As Recession Looms
DJ
09/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Back-to-back Records, But Tech Woes Weigh On Broader Market
DJ
09/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Back-to-back Records, Books Best Weekly Since July As Broader Market Lags
DJ
09/21Dow Industrials Rise as Trade Worries Dampen
DJ
09/21Receding trade fears propel stocks to six-month peak
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares wobble on fear of long U.S.-China trade war; oil rallies
2As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
3COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD : OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC employees donate 7.5 Crore for Kerala
5APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.