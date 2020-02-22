Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sky Seal Capital announces the launch of Phoenix Lending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 09:34pm EST

Sky Seal Capital announces Phoenix Lending, a platform that allows users to deposit digital asset and earn interest.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200222005020/en/

From left: Sky Seal Capital Chief Investment Officer Winston Hsieh and CEO Michael Yu (Photo: Business Wire)

From left: Sky Seal Capital Chief Investment Officer Winston Hsieh and CEO Michael Yu (Photo: Business Wire)

Phoenix Lending has been launched from February 1 to March 1 in several phases introducing products of different annualized interest rates. The minimum deposit is US$ 100, and users can terminate the product at any time. Currently, the target currencies are Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT). The interest payoff date is at the end of every month starting from March.

As the backing of its service, the management team of Sky Seal Capital employs AI strategy combination module which integrates more than 90 types of diverse technologies, including dynamic management mechanism for cutting-edge strategic combinations. Since 2013, the annual performance growth has been steadily growing at over 30%. In addition, Phoenix provides lending to other exchanges just like BlockFi, the US-based exchange invested by Recruits, and it also carries out digital currency trading between exchanges.

One of the strategic partners of Phoenix is Bincentive, a decentralized asset management service. Bincentive has adopted a quantitative investment strategy for digital asset trading and created a "Smart Trend Follow" in which historical data for all orders and performances are written on the blockchain.

"We aim to minimize operating costs by promoting digitalization within the company, utilizing AI and cutting down the cost of advertising and marketing, so that we can return profits to investors as much as possible. Our goal is to share more profits and expand the market with users in a means of high security," said Michael Yu, the representative of Phoenix Lending and Sky Seal Capital.

"Bincentive meets the needs of conservative and venture capital investors and maximize investor profits. There is a benefit when there is volatility. It is a new option for asset management in the investment market, and it helps to lower the entry levels for global investors to enter," said Dr Chao-Ming Cho, Founder of Bincentive.

About Phoenix

Invested by Token Global Fund under Sky Seal Capital, Phoenix extends its service in digital asset and focuses on developing online and offline asset integration service with its successful experience in traditional financial and capital markets. The managing members include Michael Yu, CEO of Sky Seal Capital. Winston Hsieh, Chief Investment Officer of Sky Seal Capital, who is also the current Advisor and former CFO of Eastern Media International, the largest broadcasting station in Taiwan.

Token Global Fund is registered in Cayman and mainly operates in Hong Kong and Taiwan（ISIN Code: KYG8T26E1046）

About Bincentive

Bincentive is a decentralized asset management and investment platform that connects trading experts and investors in a transparent profit-sharing environment. It introduced quantitative investment into the digital currency market and launched "Bincentive Smart Mirror Trading" and "BinFi".


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:01pMILREM ROBOTICS : Introduces at UMEX 2020 its Unmanned Ground Vehicle Especially Designed for Hot Climates
BU
10:39pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Full Yearly Results
PU
10:39pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Quarterly Update pursuant to Rule 1313(2) of The Listing Manual
PU
09:47pAIRASIA BERHAD : X launches first-ever long-haul free* seat sale
PU
09:34pSky Seal Capital announces the launch of Phoenix Lending
BU
09:27pAT&T : Mobility, Communications Workers of America Reach Tentative Agreement in Mobility Southwest Contract Negotiations
PR
06:16pUK to press for Canada-style trade deal with EU when talks start in March
RE
06:01pROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – AOSL
GL
05:50pHONDA MOTOR : The Closure of Automobile production in the Philippines
AQ
05:32pBRISBANE BRONCOS : World Club Challenge Rugby League Winners
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK to press for Canada-style trade deal with EU when talks start in March
2AIRASIA BERHAD : X launches first-ever long-haul free* seat sale
3ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alpha and Omega Semi..
4DYNAMIC COLOURS LIMITED : GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::Quarterly Update pursuant to Rule 1313(2) of The Listing Manua..
5AT&T : AT&T : Mobility, Communications Workers of America Reach Tentative Agreement in Mobility Southwest Cont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group