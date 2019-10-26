Sky invests $2million in Loop: the zero-waste shopping service that delivers products in reusable packaging

Latest Sky Ocean Ventures investment set to help stop throwaway single-use packaging damaging our oceans

'Modernised Milkman' delivery service means people reuse durable packaging

Investment comes ahead of Loop's UK launch in early 2020

Sky's impact investment fund, Sky Ocean Ventures, has committed $2million - its largest investment to date - in zero-waste shopping service, Loop. Sky Ocean Ventures is part of Sky's Bigger Picture initiative and is the solutions arm of the Sky Ocean Rescue campaign, which shines a spotlight on the issues that affect ocean health and inspires behaviour change.

Loop is an innovative new way to shop that is designed to transform the world's reliance on single-use plastic by closing the loop on waste and creating a circular economy. Set to launch in the UK with Tesco in 2020, customers have household products delivered in reusable containers that are then collected, cleaned, refilled and reused or recycled in a 21st Century Milkman service of hundreds of everyday items.

Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive, Sky, said:'Loop fundamentally changes the way we approach packaging and waste. The transition to a circular economy will take time, but big ideas like this can and will help change the world our children will inherit.

'This complete system redesign requires being able to win the trust and buy-in of major brands and retailers and with parent company TerraCycle's experience in the recycling industry, Loop is uniquely placed to make it work.'

Some of the world's largest companies including P&G, Nestlé, The Body Shop and Unilever are signed up, with their products already available through Loop in the US and France. This means customers can have Häagen-Dazs ice cream delivered in a reusable steel container, alongside a bottle of Pantene shampoo made of durable aluminium.

Tom Szaky, Chief Executive Officer, TerraCycle and Loop, said:'When we set out to raise investment capital for Loop, we had no expectation of finding a fund associated with a major media company that shares our dedication to eliminating plastic waste.

'Sky's industry knowledge and daily access to a vast customer network will help bring attention to Loop and the opportunities to shift to durable products and packaging.'

An initiative from U.S. recycling business TerraCycle, Loop will become Sky Ocean Ventures' 17th investment as the £25million fund continues to accelerate young companies who are addressing the plastics crisis. Launched in 2018, the media-powered investment fund was set-up as part of Sky's commitment to help create a better and plastic-free future for our oceans, recognising that business can help tackle the big issues in the world we live in.

Sky is transforming its own business and will have eliminated all single-use plastics from its business, products and operations by the end of 2020.

About Loop

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle an innovative waste management company whose mission is to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®.

Loop is a circular shopping platform that partners with brands and retailers to shift from a disposable to durable supply chain and enable consumers to shop for a wide range of everyday products from trusted brands in durable and reusable packaging.

How Loop works:

Consumers place an order online through a Loop website or through a partner retailer integrated website. They receive their durable products in Loop's exclusively designed shipping tote. After use, consumers place the empty containers into their Loop totes and go online to schedule a pickup from their home. Loop will clean the packaging with cutting-edge technology so that each product may be safely reused and will promptly replenish products as needed to the consumer. Eventually, consumers will be able to buy Loop products in store and return empty containers to the store.

To join the waitlist for the launch of Loop in the UK or sign up to learn more, visit www.buydurable.com

About Sky Ocean Ventures

Sky Ocean Ventures is the innovation arm of Sky's broader campaign Sky Ocean Rescue.

As Europe's leading entertainment company, we're using our voice and potential reach to inspire simple, everyday changes to stop our oceans from drowning in plastic. Since January 2017 over 47 million people have engaged with Sky Ocean Rescue and we want to do more. As a business, we're leading by example and transforming our own business by eliminating all single use plastic from our operations by 2020. For more information visit: www.skyoceanrescue.com



