Sky : is officially the home of Emmy award winning TV with 34 Emmy wins

A host of shows broadcast by Sky have received awards at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, with 5 shows collecting a total of 9 awards.
This gives a grand total of 34 Emmys including wins at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, Barry, Succession and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver all received awards in various categories, with 25 achieved in total. Full list below.
To celebrate the award wins and nominations, a new collection of Emmy award-winning shows are now available to watch on demand on Sky for ALL Sky customers, and are also available on NOW TV. Shows in the collection include Chernobyl, Succession S1, Sharp Objects, and Escape at Dannemora.
Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky, comments:'This is a stand-out year for Sky at the Emmys, and we're delighted to see so many of the shows we have co-produced and broadcast collect these iconic awards. To celebrate we've launched a new collection of Emmy-winning shows, available from today on both Sky and NOW TV.'
List of shows which received 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards:
CHERNOBYL
-
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
-
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
-
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
BARRY
-
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
GAME OF THRONES
-
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
-
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER
-
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
-
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
SUCCESSION
-
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
List of shows which received 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards:
CHERNOBYL
-
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
-
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
-
ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
-
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
-
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
-
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM
-
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
GAME OF THRONES
-
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
-
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
-
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
-
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
-
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN
-
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
-
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (NON-PROSTHETIC)
-
OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
-
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
-
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
BARRY
-
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
-
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
SUCCESSION
-
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER
-
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES
-
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
CARPOOL KARAOKE: WHEN CORDEN MET MCCARTNEY LIVE FROM LIVERPOOL
-
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2019
-
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL
THE SIMPSONS
-
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
