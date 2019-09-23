Sky : is officially the home of Emmy award winning TV with 34 Emmy wins

A host of shows broadcast by Sky have received awards at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, with 5 shows collecting a total of 9 awards.

This gives a grand total of 34 Emmys including wins at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where Chernobyl, Game of Thrones, Barry, Succession and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver all received awards in various categories, with 25 achieved in total. Full list below.

To celebrate the award wins and nominations, a new collection of Emmy award-winning shows are now available to watch on demand on Sky for ALL Sky customers, and are also available on NOW TV. Shows in the collection include Chernobyl, Succession S1, Sharp Objects, and Escape at Dannemora.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky, comments:'This is a stand-out year for Sky at the Emmys, and we're delighted to see so many of the shows we have co-produced and broadcast collect these iconic awards. To celebrate we've launched a new collection of Emmy-winning shows, available from today on both Sky and NOW TV.'

List of shows which received 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards:

CHERNOBYL



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

BARRY



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

GAME OF THRONES



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER



OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

SUCCESSION



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

List of shows which received 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards:

CHERNOBYL

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

GAME OF THRONES



OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (NON-PROSTHETIC)

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

BARRY



OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

SUCCESSION



OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER



OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

CARPOOL KARAOKE: WHEN CORDEN MET MCCARTNEY LIVE FROM LIVERPOOL

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2019



OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

THE SIMPSONS



OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

