Sky : original drama Chernobyl wins 3 awards at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - making it the most awarded British series of the year

This is after receiving 7 awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend

Chernobyl, the Sky original drama, co-produced with HBO, has won 10 Emmy awards including 3 from the Primetime Emmy Awards which are: Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special, Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special.

Last weekend also saw Chernobyl pick up 7 awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards including: Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special, Original Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky, comments:: 'We are thrilled to see Chernobyl get the recognition it deserves with 10 Emmy wins. The level of detail and passion that went into making this show from everyone involved makes it no surprise that this has been Sky's most popular original drama ever. With the recent launch of Sky Studios and our increased investment in original content, we will continue telling these unique stories and bringing award winning shows to our viewers.'

Jane Featherstone, Executive Producer of Chernobyl, Sister Pictures said: 'Chernobyl is such an important story, which Craig wrote with so much humanity and passion, that it was vital we told it with the utmost sensibility and respect and gave voice to those who were there. It's always been about honouring those brave men and women who sacrificed so much and it's essential to remember they are still suffering the consequences to this day. I'm thrilled for and immensely proud of the whole production team, under the direction of Johan, whose extraordinary dedication to telling those stories on screen with such authenticity has been recognised by the Academy.'

All episodes of Chernobyl are available to watch On demand for all Sky customers and on the streaming service NOW TV. The final episode of Sky and HBO's co-production Chernobyl, has been watched to date by an audience of 4.12m, the biggest ever audience for a Sky original drama.

The full list of Primetime Emmy Awards for Chernobyl are listed below:

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint and Word Games

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint and Word Games

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister Pictures, The Mighty Mint and Word Games

The full list of Creative Arts Emmy Awards are listed below:

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

ORIGINAL MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Written and executive produced by Craig Mazin (The Identity Thief, The Huntsman: Winter's War), Chernobyl is directed by Johan Renck (Breaking Bad, Blackstar), and is executive produced by Jane Featherstone (Humans, Broadchurch) for Sister Pictures, Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones, The Wire) for The Mighty Mint and Gabriel Silver for Sky. Johan Renck and Chris Fry (Humans, The Smoke) co-executive produce and Sanne Wohlenberg (Black Mirror, Wallander) produces.