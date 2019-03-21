SkyKick launches Office 365 QuantumSync™ Migration technology delivering enhanced security and 2-4x greater performance

Improves #1 MSP-voted Office 365 migration automation platform with increased security, higher performance and better customer experience

Delivers 2-4x average performance gains in typical migrations, and up to 10x higher performance in specific larger migration scenarios

Increases Microsoft Security score and improves customer experience

SEATTLE, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyKick ( www.skykick.com ), a global provider of cloud management software for information technology (IT) solution partners, is announcing the launch of QuantumSyncTM – a major enhancement to its Migration Suites for Office 365 . The upgrade brings increased security, improved performance and a better end-customer experience to the #1 MSP-rated Migration platform . QuantumSync is deploying to all SMB and Enterprise Migration Suite orders, as well as all Data-Only orders starting today.

In lockstep with improvements that Microsoft is making to Exchange Web Services (EWS) in Office 365, SkyKick has developed a more secure and efficient approach to move data into Office 365. QuantumSync leverages this approach, enabling partners to create a more secure customer experience and realize significant gains in the Microsoft Security score.

While enhanced security often adds overhead to typical products, QuantumSync is designed to increase performance even as it improves security. By using proprietary protocol optimizations, QuantumSync delivers significant performance gains across the migration experience. The new approach is up to 12 times faster in the initiation of data syncing and offers increased concurrency during the sync - resulting in the overall experience becoming 2-4x faster for typical migrations. Even better, performance and concurrency gains multiply exponentially in case of larger migrations, resulting in up to 10x improvement.

“QuantumSync takes SkyKick’s unique focus on migration project automation to the next level of efficiency and scalability – while laying the groundwork for future innovations in security and performance that matter to our partners,” says SkyKick Vice President of Product Management, Chris Rayner.

The enhancements in QuantumSync further strengthen SkyKick Migration Suite s, which was already the top-rated solution in a recent survey of MSPs by research firm, AMI-Partners.

“A great Migration experience is key to unlocking customer appetite for recurring revenue cloud services,” said SkyKick Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Todd Schwartz. “QuantumSync is the latest example of our commitment to innovation that accelerates cloud growth and delivers enhanced profitability for our 20,000 partners and the Microsoft channel.”

