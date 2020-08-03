SkyWater Appoints Srila LaRochelle as Vice President of Strategic Business Development

LaRochelle brings extensive semiconductor industry expertise in product and business development, sales, and strategic marketing

SkyWater Technology, the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that Srila LaRochelle has been appointed as Vice President, Strategic Business Development, bringing extensive semiconductor industry sales expertise to the company, including over a decade of experience at GLOBALFOUNDRIES. In Ms. LaRochelle’s new role, she will focus on supporting SkyWater customers in the western region and will be instrumental in aligning technology roadmaps with strategic customer requirements. She will also focus on new customer engagement in target markets to expand revenue and fab utilization.

Ms. LaRochelle’s experience includes demonstrating effectiveness in product and business development, sales, and strategic marketing within GLOBALFOUNDRIES, UMC, SanDisk, Hitachi, LSI (an Avago Technologies Company) and Harris Corporation. Her education includes earning a BSc in Business Administration and Management from the University of Central Florida and an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology.

“I’m excited to have Srila bring her deep industry experience, market knowledge, and customer engagement expertise to SkyWater allowing us to accelerate our ability to deliver the utmost value to our customers, ensuring their success,” said Mark Litecky, SkyWater’s Chief Revenue Officer.

According to LaRochelle, “I’m very pleased to join SkyWater at this time when the company is growing and evolving so quickly. I look forward to being an integral part of identifying key areas of strategic growth and target markets as well as collaborating within SkyWater to further develop, and establish new, business relationships.”

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater is the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DoD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom design and development services, design IP, and volume manufacturing for integrated circuits and micro devices. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater’s world-class operations and unique processing capabilities enable mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater’s Innovation Engineering Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial, and IoT. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.

