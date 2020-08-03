Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SkyWater Appoints Srila LaRochelle as Vice President of Strategic Business Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

LaRochelle brings extensive semiconductor industry expertise in product and business development, sales, and strategic marketing

SkyWater Technology, the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that Srila LaRochelle has been appointed as Vice President, Strategic Business Development, bringing extensive semiconductor industry sales expertise to the company, including over a decade of experience at GLOBALFOUNDRIES. In Ms. LaRochelle’s new role, she will focus on supporting SkyWater customers in the western region and will be instrumental in aligning technology roadmaps with strategic customer requirements. She will also focus on new customer engagement in target markets to expand revenue and fab utilization.

Ms. LaRochelle’s experience includes demonstrating effectiveness in product and business development, sales, and strategic marketing within GLOBALFOUNDRIES, UMC, SanDisk, Hitachi, LSI (an Avago Technologies Company) and Harris Corporation. Her education includes earning a BSc in Business Administration and Management from the University of Central Florida and an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology.

“I’m excited to have Srila bring her deep industry experience, market knowledge, and customer engagement expertise to SkyWater allowing us to accelerate our ability to deliver the utmost value to our customers, ensuring their success,” said Mark Litecky, SkyWater’s Chief Revenue Officer.

According to LaRochelle, “I’m very pleased to join SkyWater at this time when the company is growing and evolving so quickly. I look forward to being an integral part of identifying key areas of strategic growth and target markets as well as collaborating within SkyWater to further develop, and establish new, business relationships.”

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater is the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DoD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom design and development services, design IP, and volume manufacturing for integrated circuits and micro devices. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater’s world-class operations and unique processing capabilities enable mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater’s Innovation Engineering Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial, and IoT. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:19pPETMED EXPRESS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:19pBurlington Stores Team Up with AdoptAClassroom.org to Raise Needed Funds for Teachers & Students During COVID-19
PR
12:17pU.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
RE
12:17pGAS PLUS S P A : Aggiornamento calendario annuale degli eventi societari 2020
PU
12:17pL'OREAL : Half-Year Financial Report
PU
12:17pBONDUELLE : The August 03 2020 2019-2020 Financial Year Revenue
PU
12:17pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Completes Strategic Deal with Remote Streaming Developer Parsec To Deliver New Gaming Experiences Through Streaming
PU
12:17pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Stemrechten en noemer - Situatie op 31 juli 2020
PU
12:17pCOMMERZBANK : Hans-Jörg Vetter becomes Commerzbank's new Chairman of the Supervisory Board more
PU
12:17pInflation Expectations Survey Report - June 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
5HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. : HEINEKEN N : Holding Won't Pay 1st Half Dividend; Swung to Net Loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group