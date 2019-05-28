SkyWater Technology Foundry : Commissions SkyTech Center to Accelerate Next-Wave Technology Development

SkyWater
Technology Foundry, the trusted innovation partner for tomorrow’s
most advanced technology solutions, today announced its new SkyTech
Center as an expansion of its operations to enhance advanced processing
capabilities at its U.S.-based and U.S.-owned manufacturing facility.
SkyWater has recognized a growing industry need for custom process
development and has made a strategic investment to repurpose clean-room
space previously used for testing to lay the ground for further company
growth and new customer engagement. The SkyTech Center will also serve
as the environment where critical tasks supporting DARPA’s 3DSoC ERI
program will be performed, including carbon nanotube (CNT) deposition
and lift-off metallization.
SkyWater’s pioneering Technology Foundry model is filling an industry
need for new device topologies which are capable of being produced at
scale and are not available in traditional foundry manufacturing
facilities. The new SkyTech Center allows customers to develop in a
quality-focused fab environment which enables faster processing and ramp
to volume production. The SkyTech Center also accommodates customers who
want to place their own dedicated tools in SkyWater’s facility, allowing
them development embedded in a fab ecosystem, co-located with other
capabilities they need to streamline commercialization.
“Seeing the SkyTech Center firsthand was an eyeopener to the company’s
commitment to become the preferred foundry for disruptive technologies,”
said Dan Hutcheson, VLSI Market Research. “The unique aspects of this
investment, coupled with SkyWater’s 200mm manufacturing infrastructure,
provides an ideal environment to enable emerging novel technologies to
quickly transition to manufacturable products at the right scale.”
“Our Custom Foundry business grew approximately 50% in 2018 and is
tracking at that same rate for 2019, reinforcing the trend we see in the
market for advanced process development activities for an increasingly
diverse field of high technology devices,” said Thomas Sonderman,
SkyWater President. “The addition of the SkyTech Center is an example of
investments we are making to enable capabilities in which we see a
growing demand as the industry transitions to a new era of hybrid
architectures.”
For more information on SkyWater and its advanced process technologies,
please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.
About SkyWater Technology Foundry
SkyWater is a solely U.S.-based and owned, DMEA-accredited Technology
Foundry, providing custom design and development services, exclusive
design IP, and volume manufacturing for integrated circuits and micro
devices. The Company’s world-class operations and unique processing
capabilities enable mixed-signal CMOS, rad-hard and ROIC solutions.
SkyWater’s Innovation Engineering Services empower development of
superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and
MEMS devices. SkyWater serves customers in growing markets such as
aerospace & defense, automotive, cloud & computing, consumer,
industrial, IoT and medical. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005205/en/