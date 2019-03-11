Skyband Selects LeoSat for Innovative Data Network

LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching a constellation of 108
low-earth-orbit communications satellites that will provide the fastest,
most secure and widest coverage data network in the world, has entered
into an agreement with SKYBAND, a member of the Inteltec Group and
leading communications provider of satellite and networking solutions in
the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
SKYBAND will use LeoSat to upgrade its existing satellite solutions,
giving customers access to a unique low-latency network which is
expected to revolutionize data connectivity. LeoSat’s system of low
earth orbit communications satellites can achieve lower latency and
stronger end-to-end security compared to traditional satellite and
terrestrial solutions used today. This is achieved through an advanced
and unique system architecture utilizing optical inter-satellite laser
links which connect the satellites, creating fiber-like symmetry at
Gigabits speeds while providing total security as the data is encrypted
and secured from end-to-end across the network, with no terrestrial
touch points.
Big Data is clearly driving the need for new communications
infrastructure and data volumes are exploding, with global networks are
already carrying more than 1 Zeta Byte of traffic and this is forecast
to grow exponentially. This increasing demand to move large quantities
of data quickly and securely around the world is fast outpacing the
infrastructure needed to carry it. LeoSat’s unique new network has been
designed to solve these essential communications and connectivity issues
and provide new opportunities for business sectors such as
multi-national enterprise, telecommunications, oil & gas, maritime and
government services.
For Enterprise customers, the key attributes of the LeoSat system can be
used for a number of applications, for example, to give banks secured
networks with their foreign offices, provide enormous uploading
bandwidth for oil & gas exploration, enable seamless connectivity for
shipping & fleet management or provide the only native 4G and 5G
satellite backhaul connectivity for cellular operators. LeoSat can not
only offer competitive advantage in existing satellite services markets
in the MENA region and beyond, it will help expand these markets by
enabling new opportunities through previously unavailable levels of
performance combined with worldwide reach.
LeoSat’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ronald van der Breggen, said: “Global
Enterprises today require instant infrastructure from anywhere to
everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable. So LeoSat is
taking data networking into space, setting a new bar for high speed data
connectivity. With capabilities beyond satellite and fiber, including
transmission speeds of 10+ gigabits per second and latency of 20
milliseconds, LeoSat’s infrastructure is what data communications has
been waiting for – a game-changing service which realizes the synergies
of both worlds to re-define connectivity in terms of capacity, latency,
security, efficiency and coverage. For companies such as SKYBAND looking
to provide innovative connectivity solutions, LeoSat can help to open-up
new markets and deliver business growth.”
Osman Oueida, CEO of SKYBAND added: “At SKYBAND we rely on the latest
satellite and VSAT communication technologies for data, voice and video
transmission. Our network provides high-speed, reliable, robust,
cost-effective, scalable, and secured communication across the Kingdom
which can be used by all Industry segments. We very much look forward to
adding LeoSat’s unique new system architecture to our portfolio”.
LeoSat is backed by leading satellite operators SKY Perfect JSAT and
Hispasat, and the system is being developed in conjunction with Thales
Alenia Space, a company with unmatched expertise in designing and
manufacturing low earth orbit constellations. The high-throughput
satellites (HTS) in the constellation will form a mesh network
interconnected through laser links, creating an optical backbone in
space which is about 1.5 times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones,
thus creating a paradigm shift in the use of satellites for data
connectivity – rather than a gap filler or last resort where no
terrestrial alternative is available. LeoSat has already secured over
1.5 Billion USD in pre-launch in customer agreements and was recently
granted a license by the FCC to operate its network in the U.S.
To find out more, come along to GVF Satellite Hub Summit @CABSAT
2019, Tuesday 12th March, 14:30pm, Session:
Global Satellite Business is Big Business: New Space is Making it
Bigger: HTS Evolving: The LEO & MEO Factor”.
About LeoSat Enterprises
LeoSat Enterprises was established to leverage the latest developments
in satellite communications technologies to develop and launch a new
low-earth-orbit satellite constellation which will provide the first
commercially available, business grade, extremely high-speed and secure
data service worldwide.
With up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites in the
constellation LeoSat is the first company to have all the High
Throughput Satellites (HTS) in the constellation interconnected through
laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5
times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones and without the need for
any terrestrial touchpoints. This unique set of features enables LeoSat
to provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is
fast, secure and reliable.
Based in Washington DC, LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia
Space for the low-earth-orbit constellation of Ka-band communications
satellites. Once operational, the constellation will provide high-speed,
low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for business
operations in the telecom backhaul, Energy, Maritime, Government and
international business markets. Launch of the constellation is expected
in 2020. www.leosat.com
About Skyband
SKYBAND – Luna Space Telecommunications Co. is a member of the Inteltec
Group and one of the first VSAT service providers in Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia under the license received from the Communication and Information
Technology Commission (CITC) for setting up VSAT Services, Network
Operation Center and Data Center Managed Services in the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia.
SKYBAND designs, delivers and manages customized network solutions
including Branch Connectivity either (Point-to-Point,
Point-to-Multipoint, and Multipoint-to-Multipoint), GSM Network and
Backhauls (Cell-on-Wheels), ATM and Net Banking Connectivity, Mobile
ATMs, Business Continuity Planning, Data Center Managed Services
(Co-Location Hosting, Network-Security-Storage Management, etc.),
Network Managed Services, Internet Access over VSAT Carrier, ERP
Connectivity Solutions, Video-Conferencing, and Multicast e-Learning
Solutions.
