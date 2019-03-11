Skyband Selects LeoSat for Innovative Data Network

New satellite constellation providing the first backbone in space specifically designed for global business

LeoSat Highlights:

LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching a constellation of 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites that will provide the fastest, most secure and widest coverage data network in the world, has entered into an agreement with SKYBAND, a member of the Inteltec Group and leading communications provider of satellite and networking solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

SKYBAND will use LeoSat to upgrade its existing satellite solutions, giving customers access to a unique low-latency network which is expected to revolutionize data connectivity. LeoSat’s system of low earth orbit communications satellites can achieve lower latency and stronger end-to-end security compared to traditional satellite and terrestrial solutions used today. This is achieved through an advanced and unique system architecture utilizing optical inter-satellite laser links which connect the satellites, creating fiber-like symmetry at Gigabits speeds while providing total security as the data is encrypted and secured from end-to-end across the network, with no terrestrial touch points.

Big Data is clearly driving the need for new communications infrastructure and data volumes are exploding, with global networks are already carrying more than 1 Zeta Byte of traffic and this is forecast to grow exponentially. This increasing demand to move large quantities of data quickly and securely around the world is fast outpacing the infrastructure needed to carry it. LeoSat’s unique new network has been designed to solve these essential communications and connectivity issues and provide new opportunities for business sectors such as multi-national enterprise, telecommunications, oil & gas, maritime and government services.

For Enterprise customers, the key attributes of the LeoSat system can be used for a number of applications, for example, to give banks secured networks with their foreign offices, provide enormous uploading bandwidth for oil & gas exploration, enable seamless connectivity for shipping & fleet management or provide the only native 4G and 5G satellite backhaul connectivity for cellular operators. LeoSat can not only offer competitive advantage in existing satellite services markets in the MENA region and beyond, it will help expand these markets by enabling new opportunities through previously unavailable levels of performance combined with worldwide reach.

LeoSat’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ronald van der Breggen, said: “Global Enterprises today require instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable. So LeoSat is taking data networking into space, setting a new bar for high speed data connectivity. With capabilities beyond satellite and fiber, including transmission speeds of 10+ gigabits per second and latency of 20 milliseconds, LeoSat’s infrastructure is what data communications has been waiting for – a game-changing service which realizes the synergies of both worlds to re-define connectivity in terms of capacity, latency, security, efficiency and coverage. For companies such as SKYBAND looking to provide innovative connectivity solutions, LeoSat can help to open-up new markets and deliver business growth.”

Osman Oueida, CEO of SKYBAND added: “At SKYBAND we rely on the latest satellite and VSAT communication technologies for data, voice and video transmission. Our network provides high-speed, reliable, robust, cost-effective, scalable, and secured communication across the Kingdom which can be used by all Industry segments. We very much look forward to adding LeoSat’s unique new system architecture to our portfolio”.

LeoSat is backed by leading satellite operators SKY Perfect JSAT and Hispasat, and the system is being developed in conjunction with Thales Alenia Space, a company with unmatched expertise in designing and manufacturing low earth orbit constellations. The high-throughput satellites (HTS) in the constellation will form a mesh network interconnected through laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5 times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones, thus creating a paradigm shift in the use of satellites for data connectivity – rather than a gap filler or last resort where no terrestrial alternative is available. LeoSat has already secured over 1.5 Billion USD in pre-launch in customer agreements and was recently granted a license by the FCC to operate its network in the U.S.

About LeoSat Enterprises

LeoSat Enterprises was established to leverage the latest developments in satellite communications technologies to develop and launch a new low-earth-orbit satellite constellation which will provide the first commercially available, business grade, extremely high-speed and secure data service worldwide.

With up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites in the constellation LeoSat is the first company to have all the High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in the constellation interconnected through laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5 times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones and without the need for any terrestrial touchpoints. This unique set of features enables LeoSat to provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable.

Based in Washington DC, LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space for the low-earth-orbit constellation of Ka-band communications satellites. Once operational, the constellation will provide high-speed, low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for business operations in the telecom backhaul, Energy, Maritime, Government and international business markets. Launch of the constellation is expected in 2020. www.leosat.com

About Skyband

SKYBAND – Luna Space Telecommunications Co. is a member of the Inteltec Group and one of the first VSAT service providers in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the license received from the Communication and Information Technology Commission (CITC) for setting up VSAT Services, Network Operation Center and Data Center Managed Services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

SKYBAND designs, delivers and manages customized network solutions including Branch Connectivity either (Point-to-Point, Point-to-Multipoint, and Multipoint-to-Multipoint), GSM Network and Backhauls (Cell-on-Wheels), ATM and Net Banking Connectivity, Mobile ATMs, Business Continuity Planning, Data Center Managed Services (Co-Location Hosting, Network-Security-Storage Management, etc.), Network Managed Services, Internet Access over VSAT Carrier, ERP Connectivity Solutions, Video-Conferencing, and Multicast e-Learning Solutions.

