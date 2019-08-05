Log in
Skybox Security Partners with Zscaler to Transform Legacy Business Access Policy to the Cloud

08/05/2019 | 03:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox® Security, a global leader in cyber risk management, today announced a new partnership with Zscaler to transform business access and user policies from legacy networks to modern cloud architecture, ensuring secure and compliant environments throughout the enterprise.

“Security specialists are challenged with the complexities of implementing a cloud-first strategy for their hybrid environments,” said Skybox Security VP of Products Amrit Williams. “Skybox’s security policy management solutions cut through this complexity by enabling organizations to unify security management across hybrid networks. Skybox is excited to partner with Zscaler to help companies better model cloud-enabled business policies in the Skybox platform, providing customers with enhanced visibility and risk prioritization.”

“Organizations need a seamless way to deliver a consistent and compliant policy on or off network,” said Punit Minocha, SVP of Business and Corporate Development. “Zscaler cloud platform’s fast and secure policy-based access connects the right user to the right service or application. Combined with the Skybox’s security policy management solution, we simplify management and allow customers to transition their access policies to a modern cloud architecture.”

The partnership will deliver a seamless connection between Zscaler’s Cloud Firewall and the Skybox Security Suite. Zscaler policy information is aggregated directly into Skybox® Firewall and Network Assurance modules, and data is incorporated into Skybox’s visual model of hybrid network topology, security controls, assets and vulnerabilities.

Skybox then analyzes the firewalls to ensure they are enforcing desired security policies and proper network segmentation is in place. By analyzing network paths end to end — between and within networks, including cloud and virtual environments — Skybox can provide insight to how Zscaler Cloud Firewalls can provide necessary access while protecting critical assets. Skybox can also help ensure the firewall rules are created according to best practices, meet security policy requirements, don’t expose vulnerable assets, in addition to identify existing, overly permissive rules.

To learn more about the Zscaler-Skybox integration, click here.

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com

Skybox provides the industry’s broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with more than 130 networking and security technologies, the Skybox® Security Suite provides comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed for informed action. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world’s largest organizations.

About Zscaler

www.zscaler.com  

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss.

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, and Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™ and ZPA™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

SKYBOX PR CONTACT INFORMATION

Colleen Nichols
Director of Corporate Communications for Skybox Security
+1 925 383 5539 | colleen.nichols@skyboxsecurity.com

Allison + Partners for Skybox Security
United Kingdom: Daniel Couzens
+44 (0)20 7437 0227 | danielc@allisonpr.com

Germany: Stephanie Thoma
+49 (0)89 388 892 012| stephaniet@allisonpr.com

France: Xavier Delhôme
+33 1 41 31 75 09 | xavierd@allisonpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
