Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures Announce Fosun Pictures to Partner on Gemini Man

Skydance and Paramount Pictures announced today that Fosun Pictures
joins as a global partner on the upcoming innovative action thriller Gemini
Man.
Directed by Academy Award-winner Ang Lee (Life of Pi, Brokeback
Mountain), Gemini Man stars Will Smith (Suicide Squad)
as an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a
mysterious young operative who seemingly can predict his every move. The
film, written by David Benioff and Billy Ray, also stars Clive Owen (Children
of Men), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane) and
Benedict Wong (Avengers: Infinity War).
Skydance developed the project alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, who will
serve as a producer with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.
Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Guo Guangchang, Brian Bell and Don Murphy will
executive produce.
“We’re very excited with the opportunity to work with Ang Lee. He is
such a great director with a worldwide reputation and Gemini is a
one-of-a-kind character-driven action movie we’ve never seen before,”
said Li Haifeng, Chairman of Fosun Pictures and Senior Vice President of
Fosun International. “We’re also impressed by the teams of Skydance and
Paramount Pictures. Both are very energetic and innovative. We are
thrilled to work with them.”
“We are very happy to partner with Fosun on Gemini Man,”
said Jesse Sisgold, Skydance Media President & COO. “We believe the film
will greatly benefit from Fosun’s massive footprint in China, as well as
its connection to audiences worldwide via its myriad of brands.”
Gemini Man is set to release in the U.S. on October 11, 2019.
In addition to Gemini Man, Skydance’s upcoming feature film
releases include 6 Underground, Terminator: Dark Fate
and Top Gun: Maverick.
About Skydance Media, LLC
Skydance is the diversified media company founded by David Ellison in
2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global
audiences. The Company brings to life stories with immersive worlds
across its feature film, television, interactive and animation
divisions. Recent feature films include Mission:
Impossible–Fallout and Annihilation. Skydance’s
upcoming feature films include 6 Underground, Gemini
Man, Terminator: Dark Fate, Top Gun: Maverick, and
The Old Guard. Skydance Television launched in 2013, and its
current slate includes two Emmy-nominated series, Grace and
Frankie and Altered Carbon, Tom Clancy’s
Jack Ryan, Condor and Foundation.
Skydance Interactive launched in 2016 to create and publish original and
IP-based virtual reality video games; its library includes the
mech-shooter game Archangel: Hellfire and the upcoming 2019
title The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. In 2017,
Skydance formed an animation division to develop and produce a slate of
high-end feature films and television series. The first slated movie is Luck,
which comes to theaters March 2021.
About Paramount Pictures Corporation
Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor
of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a
leading content company with prominent and respected film, television
and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of
some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including
Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, and
Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Media
Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing
Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.
About Fosun
Fosun International Limited is a family focused multinational company
that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
(00656:HK) since 2007. Founded in 1992, Fosun's total assets were worth
RMB638.9 billion (c. US$ 93.1 billion) as of 31 December 2018. With its
roots in China, and through technology and innovation, Fosun's mission
is to create customer-to-maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and
wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around
the world.
About Fosun Pictures
Fosun Pictures is a Fosun family member focusing on media and
entertainment business. Fosun Pictures is dedicated to building
long-term relationships with talents and bring high-quality content to
one billion families worldwide. As a China-rooted studio, Fosun Pictures
is committed to telling Chinese stories in universal languages globally,
while at the same time, facilitating the connection between China and
the world. In addition, Fosun Pictures is going to expand and diversify
its business segments by integrating the resources of the industry.
