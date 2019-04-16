Skydance Television : Partners with the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and Concord to Produce Original Series Based on Hit Broadway Musical Oklahoma!

Skydance Television today announced that it has partnered with The
Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and Concord to develop an original
television series inspired by the hit Broadway musical Oklahoma! The
present-day series written by John Lee Hancock (The Blind
Side, The Highwaymen) and Bekah Brunstetter (This is Us, American
Gods) will be set in America’s heartland and include music by the
legendary team of Rodgers & Hammerstein, reimagined for a contemporary
audience, in addition to new music to support the story.
“Oklahoma!’s artistically revolutionary position in American
culture has both kept it at the forefront of theatrical performances and
allowed for various new innovations. This first-time ever television
series will expand on the life of this remarkably resilient show,” said
Ted Chapin, Chief Creative Officer, The Rodgers & Hammerstein
Organization, a Concord company.
John Lee Hancock will also direct the first episode and serve as
executive producer of the series alongside Brunstetter and fellow
executive producers Ted Chapin of The Rodgers & Hammerstein
Organization; Sophia Dilley of Concord; and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg
and Marcy Ross of Skydance Television. Bill Bost, Senior Vice President
of Television will oversee the project for Skydance.
“Oklahoma! is one of the greatest musicals of all time, and we’re
honored The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and Concord have
entrusted us to produce this ambitious television series,” commented
Marcy Ross, President, Skydance Television. “Skydance has found the
perfect architects to create this world with John Lee Hancock and Bekah
Brunstetter, who will honor the spirit of the original show while
creating a unique and contemporary story.”
"We are thrilled to be working with such great partners at Skydance
Television and with the talented John Lee Hancock and Bekah Brunstetter
to envision a new world that pulls from the rich characters and stories
in Oklahoma!,” stated Sophia Dilley, Vice President Film &
Television Development and Production, Concord.
Oklahoma! is the first musical written by the team of composer
Richard Rodgers and librettist/lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II. The
musical is based on Lynn Riggs' 1931 play, Green Grow the Lilacs.
Set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Indian Territory, in
1906, it tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship
by two rival suitors. The original Broadway production opened on March
31, 1943. It was a box-office smash and ran for an unprecedented 2,212
performances, later enjoying award-winning revivals, national tours,
foreign productions and an Academy Award-winning 1955 film adaptation.
Following a fall 2018 run at Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse, a 75th
anniversary staging of Oklahoma! opened on April 7th on Broadway
at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The Rodgers and Hammerstein
Organization was acquired by Concord in July 2017.
Director, writer and producer John Lee Hancock has established himself
as a distinctive voice in filmmaking with his ability to tell
extraordinary stories on screen. Most recently, Hancock directed The
Highwaymen, starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner which opened
in theaters on March 15, 2019 and debuted on Netflix on March 29, 2019.
Hancock wrote and directed the celebrated feature The Blind Side
which was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and
garnered Sandra Bullock the Best Actress statuette for her portrayal of
Leanne Tuohy. Hancock also directed The Founder, Saving Mr.
Banks and The Rookie. Hancock’s other credits include: Snow
White and the Huntsman, which he co-wrote with Evan Daugherty and
Hossein Amini; The Alamo, which he directed and co-wrote with Les
Bohem and Stephen Gaghan; My Dog Skip for which he served as a
producer; he wrote the screenplay for A Perfect World; adapted
the book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” for film; and he
wrote and directed his film debut Hard Time Romance.
Bekah Brunstetter is an Emmy®-nominated television writer and
playwright. Her previous television credits include This is Us,
American Gods and Switched at Birth. Her plays include The
Cake (The Echo Theater; The Geffen, Manhattan Theater Club), Going
to a Place where you already Are (South Coast Repertory), The
Oregon Trail (Portland Center Stage, O’Neill Playwrights
Conference; Flying V), Be A Good Little Widow (Ars Nova) and Oohrah! (The
Atlantic Theater). She is an alumni of the CTG Writers
Group, Primary Stages Writer’s group, Ars Nova Play Group, The
Playwright’s Realm and the Women’s Project Lab. She is a founding member
of The Kilroys, an advocacy group dedicated to achieving gender parity
in the theater. She received a Bachelor’s of Arts degree from UNC Chapel
Hill and MFA in Dramatic Writing from the New School for Drama.
About Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II
After long and highly distinguished careers with other collaborators,
Richard Rodgers (Composer, 1902-1979) and Oscar Hammerstein II
(Librettist/Lyricist, 1895-1960) joined forces in 1943 to create the
most successful partnership in American Musical Theatre. Prior to
joining forces, Rodgers collaborated with lyricist Lorenz Hart on
musical comedies that epitomized wit and sophistication (Pal Joey,
On Your Toes, Babes In Arms, and more), while Hammerstein
brought new life to operetta and created the classic Show Boat
with Jerome Kern. Oklahoma!, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein
musical, introduced an integrated form that became known as “the musical
play.” Their shows that followed included Carousel, South
Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music.
Collectively, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals have earned Tony,
Oscar, GRAMMY, Emmy, Pulitzer, and Olivier Awards.
