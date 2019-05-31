Skyfame Realty : DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES
This announcement is made by the Company in compliance with the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.
The Board announces that on 31 May 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company entered into the Placing Agreement with the Arranger & Bookrunner pursuant to which the Arranger & Bookrunner agreed to act as the exclusive arranger and a bookrunner for the Company in relation to the placing by or on behalf of the Company of the Bonds, to use its best efforts to procure Placees to subscribe for the Bonds with an aggregate principal amount up to HK$200,000,000, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement during the period commencing upon the date of the Placing Agreement and ending on the expiration of fourteen (14) months from the date of the Placing Agreement (or such later time and date as the Company and the Arranger & Bookrunner may agree in writing).
PLACING AGREEMENT
|
Date:
|
31 May 2019
|
Parties:
|
(1)
|
the Company, as the issuer of the Bonds; and
|
|
(2)
|
the Arranger & Bookrunner.
SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER
Covenants
The Company covenants and agrees, among other things, that for so long as any Bond remains outstanding, it will do the following:
-
procure that no Group Company will make any change in the terms and conditions of employment of (other than any adjustment in the annual salary of Mr. Yu or any grant of discretionary bonus or any award of shares under the share award scheme to Mr. Yu duly approved by the remuneration committee and board of directors of the Company) or terminate the employment of Mr. Yu; and
1
-
procure that Mr. Yu shall not resign, quit or otherwise terminate (constructive or otherwise) his employment contract or service agreement with any Group Company; or if in the case that such resignation or termination shall have occurred by operation of laws or any other reason, he shall not carry on, engage, invest, participate or otherwise participate in any activities or business which compete or may compete directly or indirectly with the principal business of the Group within twelve (12) months from the effective date of such resignation or termination.
Events of Default
The events of default under the Bonds Instrument, among others, include any breach of covenants under the terms of the Bonds and a change of control of the Company as a result of the Major Shareholders and any of their associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) collectively:
-
have reduced, or having permitted to be reduced their aggregate holding directly or indirectly, below 30% of all outstanding share capital of the Company; or
-
have reduced, or have permitted to be reduced their aggregate voting power at general meetings of the Company to below 30%, or
-
no longer have the right to appoint and/or remove all or the majority of the members of the board of directors or other governing body of the Company; or
-
no longer have the power to direct the management and policies of the Company; or
-
no longer be the largest shareholder of the Company; or
-
no longer have the control of the Company otherwise.
In light of the above covenants and events of default in relation to Mr. Yu and the Major Shareholders under the terms of the Bonds Instrument, the Company wishes to make this announcement in compliance with the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.
The Company will make disclosures in its subsequent interim and annual reports for so long as the above obligations relating to Mr. Yu and the Major Shareholders continue to exist pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
|
"Arranger & Bookrunner"
|
Venture Smart Asia Limited, a company incorporated under
|
|
the laws of Hong Kong
|
"Board"
|
the board of directors of the Company
|
"Bonds"
|
the fixed coupon unsecured and unsubordinated bonds, each
|
|
in a minimum denomination of HK$1,000,000 and in
|
|
integral multiples of HK$100,000 above HK$1,000,000, to
|
|
be issued by the Company to the Placees at any Closing
|
|
pursuant to the Placing Agreement and the Bonds
|
|
Instrument, and in the aggregate principal amount of up to
|
|
HK$200,000,000 with a maturity date of two (2) years from
|
|
the issue date
|
|
2
"Bonds Instrument"
"Bondholder(s)"
"Closing"
"Group"
"HK$"
"Hong Kong"
"Listing Rules"
"Majority Bondholders"
"Major Shareholders"
"Mr. Yu"
"Placees"
"Placing Agreement"
"PRC"
"Stock Exchange"
the instrument by way of deed poll to be executed by the Company creating and constituting the Bonds
each Person who is registered on the register of bondholders of the Company as a holder of the Bonds from time to time
any closing of the subscription for the relevant Bonds as set out in the Placing Agreement
the Company and its subsidiaries and a "Group Company" means each member of the Group
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
at the relevant time means a Bondholder or Bondholders whose holding(s) of the Bonds then outstanding represent in aggregate more than 50% of the principal amount of the Bonds then outstanding
Mr. Yu and Sharp Bright International Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands and the controlling shareholder of the Company
Mr. Yu Pan, an executive director, chairman and chief executive officer as well as the controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company
any professional, institutional and other investor whom the Arranger & Bookrunner has procured to subscribe for any of the Bonds pursuant to its obligations under the Placing Agreement
the placing agreement dated 31 May 2019 entered into between the Company and the Arranger & Bookrunner
the People's Republic of China, which, for the purpose of this announcement, shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
By Order of the Board
Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited
YU Pan
Chairman
3
Hong Kong, 31 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. YU Pan (Chairman), Mr. WEN Xiaobing and Mr. WANG Chenghua; one non- executive director, namely Mr. WONG Lok and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. CHOY Shu Kwan, Mr. CHENG Wing Keung, Raymond and Ms. CHUNG Lai Fong.
4
