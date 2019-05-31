Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Skyfame Realty : DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 07:59am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by the Company in compliance with the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

The Board announces that on 31 May 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company entered into the Placing Agreement with the Arranger & Bookrunner pursuant to which the Arranger & Bookrunner agreed to act as the exclusive arranger and a bookrunner for the Company in relation to the placing by or on behalf of the Company of the Bonds, to use its best efforts to procure Placees to subscribe for the Bonds with an aggregate principal amount up to HK$200,000,000, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement during the period commencing upon the date of the Placing Agreement and ending on the expiration of fourteen (14) months from the date of the Placing Agreement (or such later time and date as the Company and the Arranger & Bookrunner may agree in writing).

PLACING AGREEMENT

Date:

31 May 2019

Parties:

(1)

the Company, as the issuer of the Bonds; and

(2)

the Arranger & Bookrunner.

SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Covenants

The Company covenants and agrees, among other things, that for so long as any Bond remains outstanding, it will do the following:

  1. procure that no Group Company will make any change in the terms and conditions of employment of (other than any adjustment in the annual salary of Mr. Yu or any grant of discretionary bonus or any award of shares under the share award scheme to Mr. Yu duly approved by the remuneration committee and board of directors of the Company) or terminate the employment of Mr. Yu; and

1

  1. procure that Mr. Yu shall not resign, quit or otherwise terminate (constructive or otherwise) his employment contract or service agreement with any Group Company; or if in the case that such resignation or termination shall have occurred by operation of laws or any other reason, he shall not carry on, engage, invest, participate or otherwise participate in any activities or business which compete or may compete directly or indirectly with the principal business of the Group within twelve (12) months from the effective date of such resignation or termination.

Events of Default

The events of default under the Bonds Instrument, among others, include any breach of covenants under the terms of the Bonds and a change of control of the Company as a result of the Major Shareholders and any of their associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) collectively:

  1. have reduced, or having permitted to be reduced their aggregate holding directly or indirectly, below 30% of all outstanding share capital of the Company; or
  2. have reduced, or have permitted to be reduced their aggregate voting power at general meetings of the Company to below 30%, or
  3. no longer have the right to appoint and/or remove all or the majority of the members of the board of directors or other governing body of the Company; or
  4. no longer have the power to direct the management and policies of the Company; or
  5. no longer be the largest shareholder of the Company; or
  6. no longer have the control of the Company otherwise.

In light of the above covenants and events of default in relation to Mr. Yu and the Major Shareholders under the terms of the Bonds Instrument, the Company wishes to make this announcement in compliance with the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

The Company will make disclosures in its subsequent interim and annual reports for so long as the above obligations relating to Mr. Yu and the Major Shareholders continue to exist pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Arranger & Bookrunner"

Venture Smart Asia Limited, a company incorporated under

the laws of Hong Kong

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Bonds"

the fixed coupon unsecured and unsubordinated bonds, each

in a minimum denomination of HK$1,000,000 and in

integral multiples of HK$100,000 above HK$1,000,000, to

be issued by the Company to the Placees at any Closing

pursuant to the Placing Agreement and the Bonds

Instrument, and in the aggregate principal amount of up to

HK$200,000,000 with a maturity date of two (2) years from

the issue date

2

"Bonds Instrument"

"Bondholder(s)"

"Closing"

"Group"

"HK$"

"Hong Kong"

"Listing Rules"

"Majority Bondholders"

"Major Shareholders"

"Mr. Yu"

"Placees"

"Placing Agreement"

"PRC"

"Stock Exchange"

the instrument by way of deed poll to be executed by the Company creating and constituting the Bonds

each Person who is registered on the register of bondholders of the Company as a holder of the Bonds from time to time

any closing of the subscription for the relevant Bonds as set out in the Placing Agreement

the Company and its subsidiaries and a "Group Company" means each member of the Group

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

at the relevant time means a Bondholder or Bondholders whose holding(s) of the Bonds then outstanding represent in aggregate more than 50% of the principal amount of the Bonds then outstanding

Mr. Yu and Sharp Bright International Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands and the controlling shareholder of the Company

Mr. Yu Pan, an executive director, chairman and chief executive officer as well as the controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company

any professional, institutional and other investor whom the Arranger & Bookrunner has procured to subscribe for any of the Bonds pursuant to its obligations under the Placing Agreement

the placing agreement dated 31 May 2019 entered into between the Company and the Arranger & Bookrunner

the People's Republic of China, which, for the purpose of this announcement, shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

By Order of the Board

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited

YU Pan

Chairman

3

Hong Kong, 31 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. YU Pan (Chairman), Mr. WEN Xiaobing and Mr. WANG Chenghua; one non- executive director, namely Mr. WONG Lok and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. CHOY Shu Kwan, Mr. CHENG Wing Keung, Raymond and Ms. CHUNG Lai Fong.

4

Disclaimer

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 11:58:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aHUNT MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - HMX
AQ
08:11aAURA HEALTH : Announces Appointment of Al Quong to Its Board of Directors
AQ
08:10aZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES' : Rebecca gowan recognized as one of crn's 2019 women of the channel
AQ
08:10aTELEFONICA : is seeking innovative and sustainable solutions around the world to accelerate its 'Internet For All' global connectivity project
AQ
08:10aACCENTURE : Entrepreneur and Futurist will.i.am and Accenture's Omar Abbosh Co-Host Podcast Series About Continuous Business Re-invention
AQ
08:10aASTEA INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the LD Micro Conference June 4, 2019
AQ
08:10aYAMAHA : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation
AQ
08:10aVEON : acknowledges GTH statement regarding tax claims
AQ
08:10aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - How Digital Signage has Become a New Communication Platform
AQ
08:10aTELEFONICA : Spain boosts network performance with visibility and automation from Nokia Deepfield analytics
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
4Trade wars tip oil toward biggest monthly drop in six months
5RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About