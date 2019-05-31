Skyfame Realty : DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by the Company in compliance with the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.18 of the Listing Rules.

The Board announces that on 31 May 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company entered into the Placing Agreement with the Arranger & Bookrunner pursuant to which the Arranger & Bookrunner agreed to act as the exclusive arranger and a bookrunner for the Company in relation to the placing by or on behalf of the Company of the Bonds, to use its best efforts to procure Placees to subscribe for the Bonds with an aggregate principal amount up to HK$200,000,000, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement during the period commencing upon the date of the Placing Agreement and ending on the expiration of fourteen (14) months from the date of the Placing Agreement (or such later time and date as the Company and the Arranger & Bookrunner may agree in writing).

PLACING AGREEMENT

Date: 31 May 2019 Parties: (1) the Company, as the issuer of the Bonds; and (2) the Arranger & Bookrunner.

SPECIFIC PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Covenants

The Company covenants and agrees, among other things, that for so long as any Bond remains outstanding, it will do the following:

procure that no Group Company will make any change in the terms and conditions of employment of (other than any adjustment in the annual salary of Mr. Yu or any grant of discretionary bonus or any award of shares under the share award scheme to Mr. Yu duly approved by the remuneration committee and board of directors of the Company) or terminate the employment of Mr. Yu; and

