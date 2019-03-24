Skyfame Realty : FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00059)

FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2018 2017 Change in % RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 51.7% 6,191,763 4,080,514 Profit before income tax 58.3% 1,644,102 1,038,504 Profit for the year 50.0% 820,756 547,272 Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company 36.5% 751,315 550,460 (Restated) Earnings per share - Basic 35.7% RMB0.095 RMB0.070 - Diluted 33.3% RMB0.092 RMB0.069 Total assets 30.7% 21,236,989 16,252,454 FINAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated final results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with comparative figures for the corresponding year of 2017. The consolidated final results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 5 6,191,763 4,080,514 Cost of sales and services (4,305,878) (3,197,387) Gross profit 1,885,885 883,127 Other income and gains, net 7,662 34,100 Sales and marketing expenses (156,851) (152,913) Administrative and other expenses (305,691) (219,828) Unrealised exchange (losses)/gains (74,171) 111,909 Impairment loss on trade and other receivables (5,721) - Impairment loss on loan to a non-controlling shareholder of a subsidiary (524) - Fair value changes in investment properties 66,405 35,701 Gain on properties valuation 203,297 353,351 Impairment loss on goodwill (13,554) - Gain from bargain purchase 81,214 - Share of loss of joint venture, net of tax (8,101) - Fair value changes in derivative financial asset/liabilities (1,476) 13,080 Gain on early repayment of unsecured bonds 1,979 - Loss on early repayment of term loans - (23,418) Finance costs 6 (53,920) (33,088) Finance income 6 17,669 36,483 Profit before income tax 7 1,644,102 1,038,504 Income tax expenses 8 (823,346) (491,232) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 820,756 547,272 Other comprehensive income, items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences arising on foreign operations (4,043) 2,827 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 816,713 550,099 Profit for the year attributable to: - Owners of the Company 751,315 550,460 - Non-controlling interests 69,441 (3,188) 820,756 547,272 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: - Owners of the Company 747,272 553,287 - Non-controlling interests 69,441 (3,188) 816,713 550,099 (Restated) Earnings per share 9 - Basic RMB0.095 RMB0.070 - Diluted RMB0.092 RMB0.069

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 693,859 239,497 Investment properties 2,907,157 1,094,400 Goodwill - 13,554 Interest in a joint venture 15,899 - Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss 10,000 - Available-for-sale investment - 10,000 Loan to a non-controlling shareholder of a subsidiary - 52,900 Derivative financial assets 60,388 46,144 Deferred tax assets 25,649 18,142 3,712,952 1,474,637 Current assets Properties held for development - 488,072 Properties under development 7,554,327 3,552,378 Properties held for sale 4,144,040 3,754,243 Loan to a non-controlling shareholder of a subsidiary 51,847 - Trade and other receivables 11 1,611,504 1,200,792 Prepayment/deposits for proposed projects for sale 994,928 1,385,269 Contract costs 80,698 - Short-term investments - 100,000 Restricted and pledged deposits 676,630 1,313,264 Cash and cash equivalents 2,410,063 2,983,799 17,524,037 14,777,817 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12 2,058,288 1,374,346 Contract liabilities 8,559,878 - Properties pre-sale deposits - 7,821,274 Bank and other borrowings - current portion 2,817,188 1,171,198 Derivative financial liabilities - current portion 2,138 - Amount due to a joint venture 55,817 - Consideration payable 50,000 - Income tax payable 251,998 137,192 13,795,307 10,504,010 Net current assets 3,728,730 4,273,807 Total assets less current liabilities 7,441,682 5,748,444

2018 2017 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current liabilities Bank and other borrowings - non-current portion 3,534,510 3,104,096 Derivative financial liabilities - non-current portion 8,757 12,333 Deferred tax liabilities 594,856 253,388 4,138,123 3,369,817 Net assets 3,303,559 2,378,627 Capital and reserves Share capital 24,659 24,469 Reserves 2,888,766 2,301,560 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 2,913,425 2,326,029 Non-controlling interests 390,134 52,598 Total equity 3,303,559 2,378,627

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2018

1. GENERAL The Company is incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The principal activity of the Company continues to be investment holding. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are property development, property investment, property management and commercial operations.

2. ADOPTION OF HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")

(a) Adoption of new/revised HKFRSs Annual Improvements to HKFRSs Amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in 2014-2016 Cycle Associates and Joint Ventures Amendments to HKFRS 2 Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers Amendments to HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Clarifications to HKFRS 15) HK(IFRIC)-Int 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle - Amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures

The amendments issued under the annual improvements process make small, non-urgent changes to standards where they are currently unclear. They include amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, clarifying that a Venture Capital organisation's permissible election to measure its associates or joint ventures at fair value is made separately for each associate or joint venture.

The adoption of these amendments has no impact on these financial statements as the Group is not a venture capital organisation.

Amendments to HKFRS 2 - Classification and Measurement of Share-Based Payment Transactions

The amendments provide requirements on the accounting for the effects of vesting and non-vesting conditions on the measurement of cash-settled share-based payments; share-based payment transactions with a net settlement feature for withholding tax obligations; and a modification to the terms and conditions of a share-based payment that changes the classification of the transaction from cash-settled to equity-settled.