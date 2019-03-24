Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Skyfame Realty : FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 07:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00059)

FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2018

2017

Change in %

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

51.7%

6,191,763

4,080,514

Profit before income tax

58.3%

1,644,102

1,038,504

Profit for the year

50.0%

820,756

547,272

Profit for the year attributable to

owners of the Company

36.5%

751,315

550,460

(Restated)

Earnings per share

- Basic

35.7%

RMB0.095

RMB0.070

- Diluted

33.3%

RMB0.092

RMB0.069

Total assets

30.7%

21,236,989

16,252,454

FINAL RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated final results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with comparative figures for the corresponding year of 2017. The consolidated final results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

5

6,191,763

4,080,514

Cost of sales and services

(4,305,878)

(3,197,387)

Gross profit

1,885,885

883,127

Other income and gains, net

7,662

34,100

Sales and marketing expenses

(156,851)

(152,913)

Administrative and other expenses

(305,691)

(219,828)

Unrealised exchange (losses)/gains

(74,171)

111,909

Impairment loss on trade and other receivables

(5,721)

-

Impairment loss on loan to a non-controlling shareholder

of a subsidiary

(524)

-

Fair value changes in investment properties

66,405

35,701

Gain on properties valuation

203,297

353,351

Impairment loss on goodwill

(13,554)

-

Gain from bargain purchase

81,214

-

Share of loss of joint venture, net of tax

(8,101)

-

Fair value changes in derivative financial asset/liabilities

(1,476)

13,080

Gain on early repayment of unsecured bonds

1,979

-

Loss on early repayment of term loans

-

(23,418)

Finance costs

6

(53,920)

(33,088)

Finance income

6

17,669

36,483

Profit before income tax

7

1,644,102

1,038,504

Income tax expenses

8

(823,346)

(491,232)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

820,756

547,272

Other comprehensive income, items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on foreign operations

(4,043)

2,827

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

816,713

550,099

Profit for the year attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

751,315

550,460

- Non-controlling interests

69,441

(3,188)

820,756

547,272

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

747,272

553,287

- Non-controlling interests

69,441

(3,188)

816,713

550,099

(Restated)

Earnings per share

9

- Basic

RMB0.095

RMB0.070

- Diluted

RMB0.092

RMB0.069

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

693,859

239,497

Investment properties

2,907,157

1,094,400

Goodwill

-

13,554

Interest in a joint venture

15,899

-

Financial asset at fair value through

profit or loss

10,000

-

Available-for-sale investment

-

10,000

Loan to a non-controlling

shareholder of a subsidiary

-

52,900

Derivative financial assets

60,388

46,144

Deferred tax assets

25,649

18,142

3,712,952

1,474,637

Current assets

Properties held for development

-

488,072

Properties under development

7,554,327

3,552,378

Properties held for sale

4,144,040

3,754,243

Loan to a non-controlling

shareholder of a subsidiary

51,847

-

Trade and other receivables

11

1,611,504

1,200,792

Prepayment/deposits for proposed projects

for sale

994,928

1,385,269

Contract costs

80,698

-

Short-term investments

-

100,000

Restricted and pledged deposits

676,630

1,313,264

Cash and cash equivalents

2,410,063

2,983,799

17,524,037

14,777,817

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

2,058,288

1,374,346

Contract liabilities

8,559,878

-

Properties pre-sale deposits

-

7,821,274

Bank and other borrowings - current portion

2,817,188

1,171,198

Derivative financial liabilities

- current portion

2,138

-

Amount due to a joint venture

55,817

-

Consideration payable

50,000

-

Income tax payable

251,998

137,192

13,795,307

10,504,010

Net current assets

3,728,730

4,273,807

Total assets less current liabilities

7,441,682

5,748,444

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current liabilities

Bank and other borrowings

- non-current portion

3,534,510

3,104,096

Derivative financial liabilities

- non-current portion

8,757

12,333

Deferred tax liabilities

594,856

253,388

4,138,123

3,369,817

Net assets

3,303,559

2,378,627

Capital and reserves

Share capital

24,659

24,469

Reserves

2,888,766

2,301,560

Equity attributable to owners of

the Company

2,913,425

2,326,029

Non-controlling interests

390,134

52,598

Total equity

3,303,559

2,378,627

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2018

  • 1. GENERAL

    The Company is incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

    The principal activity of the Company continues to be investment holding. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are property development, property investment, property management and commercial operations.

  • 2. ADOPTION OF HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")

(a)

Adoption of new/revised HKFRSs

Annual Improvements to HKFRSs

Amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in

2014-2016 Cycle

Associates and Joint Ventures

Amendments to HKFRS 2

Classification and Measurement of Share-based

Payment Transactions

HKFRS 9

Financial Instruments

HKFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

Amendments to HKFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

(Clarifications to HKFRS 15)

HK(IFRIC)-Int 22

Foreign Currency Transactions and

Advance Consideration

Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle - Amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures

The amendments issued under the annual improvements process make small, non-urgent changes to standards where they are currently unclear. They include amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, clarifying that a Venture Capital organisation's permissible election to measure its associates or joint ventures at fair value is made separately for each associate or joint venture.

The adoption of these amendments has no impact on these financial statements as the Group is not a venture capital organisation.

Amendments to HKFRS 2 - Classification and Measurement of Share-Based Payment Transactions

The amendments provide requirements on the accounting for the effects of vesting and non-vesting conditions on the measurement of cash-settled share-based payments; share-based payment transactions with a net settlement feature for withholding tax obligations; and a modification to the terms and conditions of a share-based payment that changes the classification of the transaction from cash-settled to equity-settled.

Disclaimer

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 11:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aBIRMINGHAM SPORTS : DECISION OF THE DISCIPLINARY COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH BREACHES OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP PROFITABILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY RULES (in PDF)
PU
08:15aHAULOTTE : booms build Dubai Art Center
AQ
08:15aHAULOTTE : booms build Dubai Art Center
AQ
08:15aBOEING : Fast-Tracked Aircraft Certification, Pushed by Boeing, Comes Under the Spotlight
DJ
08:14aHAULOTTE : booms build Dubai Art Center
AQ
08:00aGLOBAL DIGITAL CREATIONS : Final results for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
07:50aCHINA TING : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)
PU
07:47aAFCON : Bafana's AFCON hopes could rest with Percy Tau
AQ
07:47aNETCARE : Teen presumed drowned, another rescued while crossing Umgeni River mouth
AQ
07:38aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : loses its top marketing chief
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : China refuses to concede on U.S. demands to ease curbs on tech firms - FT
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. airlines visit Boeing as FAA awaits 737 MAX upgrades
3ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : NYAMAGABE: Stalled wheat processing factory hurting farmers' fortunes
4VIACOM : TAYLOR SWIFT, ARIANA GRANDE, ELLEN DEGENERES, ROBERT DOWNEY JR., SHAWN MENDES, ZENDAYA, NOAH CENTINEO..
5China state planner says will continue reform in oil, rail and electricity

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.