Skyfame Realty : FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/24/2019 | 07:30am EDT
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00059)
FINAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2018
2017
Change in %
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
51.7%
6,191,763
4,080,514
Profit before income tax
58.3%
1,644,102
1,038,504
Profit for the year
50.0%
820,756
547,272
Profit for the year attributable to
owners of the Company
36.5%
751,315
550,460
(Restated)
Earnings per share
- Basic
35.7%
RMB0.095
RMB0.070
- Diluted
33.3%
RMB0.092
RMB0.069
Total assets
30.7%
21,236,989
16,252,454
FINAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") announces the consolidated final results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with comparative figures for the corresponding year of 2017. The consolidated final results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
5
6,191,763
4,080,514
Cost of sales and services
(4,305,878)
(3,197,387)
Gross profit
1,885,885
883,127
Other income and gains, net
7,662
34,100
Sales and marketing expenses
(156,851)
(152,913)
Administrative and other expenses
(305,691)
(219,828)
Unrealised exchange (losses)/gains
(74,171)
111,909
Impairment loss on trade and other receivables
(5,721)
-
Impairment loss on loan to a non-controlling shareholder
of a subsidiary
(524)
-
Fair value changes in investment properties
66,405
35,701
Gain on properties valuation
203,297
353,351
Impairment loss on goodwill
(13,554)
-
Gain from bargain purchase
81,214
-
Share of loss of joint venture, net of tax
(8,101)
-
Fair value changes in derivative financial asset/liabilities
(1,476)
13,080
Gain on early repayment of unsecured bonds
1,979
-
Loss on early repayment of term loans
-
(23,418)
Finance costs
6
(53,920)
(33,088)
Finance income
6
17,669
36,483
Profit before income tax
7
1,644,102
1,038,504
Income tax expenses
8
(823,346)
(491,232)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
820,756
547,272
Other comprehensive income, items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on foreign operations
(4,043)
2,827
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
816,713
550,099
Profit for the year attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
751,315
550,460
- Non-controlling interests
69,441
(3,188)
820,756
547,272
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
747,272
553,287
- Non-controlling interests
69,441
(3,188)
816,713
550,099
(Restated)
Earnings per share
9
- Basic
RMB0.095
RMB0.070
- Diluted
RMB0.092
RMB0.069
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
693,859
239,497
Investment properties
2,907,157
1,094,400
Goodwill
-
13,554
Interest in a joint venture
15,899
-
Financial asset at fair value through
profit or loss
10,000
-
Available-for-sale investment
-
10,000
Loan to a non-controlling
shareholder of a subsidiary
-
52,900
Derivative financial assets
60,388
46,144
Deferred tax assets
25,649
18,142
3,712,952
1,474,637
Current assets
Properties held for development
-
488,072
Properties under development
7,554,327
3,552,378
Properties held for sale
4,144,040
3,754,243
Loan to a non-controlling
shareholder of a subsidiary
51,847
-
Trade and other receivables
11
1,611,504
1,200,792
Prepayment/deposits for proposed projects
for sale
994,928
1,385,269
Contract costs
80,698
-
Short-term investments
-
100,000
Restricted and pledged deposits
676,630
1,313,264
Cash and cash equivalents
2,410,063
2,983,799
17,524,037
14,777,817
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
2,058,288
1,374,346
Contract liabilities
8,559,878
-
Properties pre-sale deposits
-
7,821,274
Bank and other borrowings - current portion
2,817,188
1,171,198
Derivative financial liabilities
- current portion
2,138
-
Amount due to a joint venture
55,817
-
Consideration payable
50,000
-
Income tax payable
251,998
137,192
13,795,307
10,504,010
Net current assets
3,728,730
4,273,807
Total assets less current liabilities
7,441,682
5,748,444
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current liabilities
Bank and other borrowings
- non-current portion
3,534,510
3,104,096
Derivative financial liabilities
- non-current portion
8,757
12,333
Deferred tax liabilities
594,856
253,388
4,138,123
3,369,817
Net assets
3,303,559
2,378,627
Capital and reserves
Share capital
24,659
24,469
Reserves
2,888,766
2,301,560
Equity attributable to owners of
the Company
2,913,425
2,326,029
Non-controlling interests
390,134
52,598
Total equity
3,303,559
2,378,627
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the year ended 31 December 2018
1. GENERAL
The Company is incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability and its shares are listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The principal activity of the Company continues to be investment holding. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are property development, property investment, property management and commercial operations.
2. ADOPTION OF HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")
(a)
Adoption of new/revised HKFRSs
Annual Improvements to HKFRSs
Amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in
2014-2016 Cycle
Associates and Joint Ventures
Amendments to HKFRS 2
Classification and Measurement of Share-based
Payment Transactions
HKFRS 9
Financial Instruments
HKFRS 15
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
Amendments to HKFRS 15
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
(Clarifications to HKFRS 15)
HK(IFRIC)-Int 22
Foreign Currency Transactions and
Advance Consideration
Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014-2016 Cycle - Amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures
The amendments issued under the annual improvements process make small, non-urgent changes to standards where they are currently unclear. They include amendments to HKAS 28, Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, clarifying that a Venture Capital organisation's permissible election to measure its associates or joint ventures at fair value is made separately for each associate or joint venture.
The adoption of these amendments has no impact on these financial statements as the Group is not a venture capital organisation.
Amendments to HKFRS 2 - Classification and Measurement of Share-Based Payment Transactions
The amendments provide requirements on the accounting for the effects of vesting and non-vesting conditions on the measurement of cash-settled share-based payments; share-based payment transactions with a net settlement feature for withholding tax obligations; and a modification to the terms and conditions of a share-based payment that changes the classification of the transaction from cash-settled to equity-settled.
