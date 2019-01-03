Skyfame Realty : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH EN...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSkyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited 3 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 00059
Description :Ordinary SharesBalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
(Share subdivision Adjustment)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
One third
|
HK cent
|
300,000,000
|
-
|
-
|
One third
|
HK cent
|
300,000,000
|
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
90,000,000,000
No. of ordinary shares
-90,000,000,000
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$300,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
7,917,674,931
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
5,000,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
7,922,674,931
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
share option
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share
Option Scheme
(04 /08/2005 )
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Share
Option Scheme
( 09 /06/2015)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
-
-
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
|
Exercised
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
5,000,000
|
25,399,367
|
152,405,560
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
5,000,000
|
(Preference shares)
|
-
|
(Other class)
|
-
CancelledLapsed
5,000,000
--
-HK$1,119,000
-
-
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount atclose of preceding month
)
)
)
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
-
|
(Preference shares)
|
(Other class)
Redeemed during the month
Amount at close of the monthclose of the month