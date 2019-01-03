Skyfame Realty : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH EN...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSkyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited 3 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00059

Description :Ordinary SharesBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

(Share subdivision Adjustment)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Authorised share Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) One third HK cent 300,000,000 - - One third HK cent 300,000,000 Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) 90,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

-90,000,000,000

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : No. of other classes of shares

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$300,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 7,917,674,931 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 5,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 7,922,674,931 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share

Option Scheme

(04 /08/2005 )

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share

Option Scheme

( 09 /06/2015)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

-

-

Movement during the month Exercised No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month 5,000,000 25,399,367 152,405,560 Total A. (Ordinary shares) 5,000,000 (Preference shares) - (Other class) -

CancelledLapsed

5,000,000

--

-HK$1,119,000

-

-

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) - (Preference shares) (Other class) Redeemed during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month