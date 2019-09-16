Skyfame Realty : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

16 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Company's Current Corporate Communication (in Bilingual) is available on the Company's website at http://www.skyfame.com.cn and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at https://www.hkexnews.hk ("HKEx's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communications(Note) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies may request for printed copies of the Corporate Communications to be sent to them.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") in reverse side and sign and return it by post (postage pre-paid if delivered within Hong Kong by using the mailing label provided therein) or by hand delivery to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrar (the "Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send your Request Form to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrar by email to skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Shareholders who for any reason have difficulty in receiving or accessing the Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website will, upon request in writing to the Company, be sent promptly the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge. If you would like to change your means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send email to skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Branch Share Registrar's Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited

HUANG Tianbo

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記股東：

天譽置業（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）

－2019年中期報告之發佈通知（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本公司本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(http://www.skyfame.com.cn)及香港聯合交易所有限公司之網站 (https://www.hkexnews.hk)（「交易所網站」）。 閣下可在本公司網站或在交易所網站閱覽本次公司通訊文件。

凡選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在本公司網站登載之本公司公司通訊文件（附註）以代替收取印刷本之股東，均可要求索取公司通訊之印 刷本。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表（「申請表」），以郵寄（如在本港投寄， 閣下可利用 已提供之郵寄標籤，而無需支付郵費）或人手遞交方式交回本公司（由本公司股份過戶登記分處卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（「股份過戶登記 分處」）代收），地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。 閣下亦可以電郵方式(skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)發送申請表到 本公司（由股份過戶登記分處代收）。

股東如因任何理由於收取或接收於本公司網站登載之公司通訊文件時遇有困難，可向本公司提出書面要求，即可獲免費發送公司通訊 文件的印刷本。如欲更改日後收取公司通訊文件之方式，請以書面或以電郵方式(skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)送交本公司之股 份過戶登記分處代收。

如 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午五時，致電股份過戶登記分處客戶服務熱線 (852) 2980-1333查詢。

天譽置業（控股）有限公司

公司秘書

黃天波

代行

2019年9月16日