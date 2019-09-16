Log in
Skyfame Realty : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

09/16/2019 | 05:27am EDT

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

16 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Company's Current Corporate Communication (in Bilingual) is available on the Company's website at http://www.skyfame.com.cn and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at https://www.hkexnews.hk ("HKEx's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communications(Note) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies may request for printed copies of the Corporate Communications to be sent to them.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") in reverse side and sign and return it by post (postage pre-paid if delivered within Hong Kong by using the mailing label provided therein) or by hand delivery to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrar (the "Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send your Request Form to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrar by email to skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Shareholders who for any reason have difficulty in receiving or accessing the Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website will, upon request in writing to the Company, be sent promptly the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge. If you would like to change your means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send email to skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Branch Share Registrar's Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited

HUANG Tianbo

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記股東：

天譽置業（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）

2019年中期報告之發佈通知（「本次公司通訊文件」）

本公司本次公司通訊文件的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(http://www.skyfame.com.cn)及香港聯合交易所有限公司之網站 (https://www.hkexnews.hk)（「交易所網站」）。 閣下可在本公司網站或在交易所網站閱覽本次公司通訊文件。

凡選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在本公司網站登載之本公司公司通訊文件（附註）以代替收取印刷本之股東，均可要求索取公司通訊之印 刷本。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表（「申請表」），以郵寄（如在本港投寄， 閣下可利用 已提供之郵寄標籤，而無需支付郵費）或人手遞交方式交回本公司（由本公司股份過戶登記分處卓佳雅柏勤有限公司（「股份過戶登記 分處」）代收），地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心54樓。 閣下亦可以電郵方式(skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)發送申請表到 本公司（由股份過戶登記分處代收）。

股東如因任何理由於收取或接收於本公司網站登載之公司通訊文件時遇有困難，可向本公司提出書面要求，即可獲免費發送公司通訊 文件的印刷本。如欲更改日後收取公司通訊文件之方式，請以書面或以電郵方式(skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)送交本公司之股 份過戶登記分處代收。

如 閣下對本函有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午五時，致電股份過戶登記分處客戶服務熱線 (852) 2980-1333查詢。

天譽置業（控股）有限公司

公司秘書

黃天波

代行

2019916

附註： 公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要 報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

Request Form 申請表格

To: Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (the "Company")

致：

天譽置業（控股）有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 00059)

（股份代號：00059

c/o Tricor Abacus Limited

由卓佳雅柏勤有限公司

(the Branch Share Registrar)

（股份過戶登記分處）代收

Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

(email: skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)

（電郵：skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com

Please tick "" in the box as appropriate.

請於適當空格內劃上「」號

  • I/We have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Corporate Communications on the Company's and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website. I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company this time.
    本人我們已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站所登載之公司通訊文 件，但現在希望收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件一份印刷本。

OR

  • I/We would like to receive the future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form.
    本人我們希望收到本公司日後發佈的公司通訊之印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s):

Signature:

股東姓名

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫）

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本申請表須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope to

return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

卓佳雅柏勤有限公司 Tricor Abacus Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:26:12 UTC
