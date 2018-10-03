Skyfame Realty : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00059)

NOTIFICATION LETTER

3 October 2018

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of the Circular dated 3 October 2018, Notice of Special General Meeting and Proxy Form (the "Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website atwww.tianyudc.comand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk ("HKEx's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communications(Note) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies may request for printed copies of the Corporate Communications to be sent to them.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") in reverse side and sign and return it by post (postage pre-paid if delivered within Hong Kong by using the mailing label provided therein) or by hand delivery to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrar (the "Branch Share Registrar"), Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. You may also send your Request Form to the Company c/o the Company's Branch Share Registrar by email toskyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Shareholders who for any reason have difficulty in receiving or accessing the Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website will, upon request in writing to the Company, be sent promptly the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge. If you would like to change your means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please write or send email toskyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Branch Share Registrar's Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited

CHEUNG Lin Shun Company Secretary

Note:Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

Ñ˚ಂމ2018ϋ10˜3 ˚ٙஷՌeٰ؇तйɽึஷѓʿ։΂˾ڌڌࣸ€˜͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃ˖΁™ʘ೯бஷٝ

͉ʮ̡͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃ˖΁ٙʕeߵ˖و͉ʊɪ༱׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१(www.tianyudc.com)ʿ࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ʘၣ१ €www.hkexnews.hk €˜ʹ׸הၣ१ ™fcტɨ̙ί͉ʮ̡ၣ१אίʹ׸הၣ१ቡᚎ͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃ˖΁f ɭ፯኿€א஗ൖމʊΝจᓭᚎί͉ʮ̡ၣ१೮༱ʘ͉ʮ̡ʮ̡ஷৃ˖΁€ڝൗ˸˾ಁϗ՟ΙՏ͉ʘٰ؇dѩ̙ࠅӋ॰՟ ʮ̡ஷৃʘΙՏ͉f

νcტɨ૧ϗ՟͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃ˖΁ʘΙՏ͉dሗcტɨ෬Ѽί͉Ռߠࠦٙ͡ሗڌ€˜ ͡ሗڌ ™d˸ඉ੔€νί͉ಥҳ ੔dcტɨ̙л͜ʊ౤Զʘඉ੔ᅺᜀdϾೌც˕˹ඉ൬אɛ˓჈ʹ˙όʹΫ͉ʮ̡€͉͟ʮٰ̡΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈՙ ԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡€˜ ٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈ ™˾ϗdήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183໮Υձʕː22ᅽfcტɨ͵̙˸ཥඉ˙ό €skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com ೯৔͡ሗڌՑ͉ʮ̡€ٰ͟΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈ˾ϗf

ٰ؇νΪ΂Оଣ͟׵ϗ՟אટϗ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१೮༱ʘʮ̡ஷৃ˖΁ࣛ༾ϞѢᗭd̙Σ͉ʮ̡౤ࣣ̈ࠦࠅӋd у̙ᐏе൬೯৔ʮ̡ஷৃ˖΁ٙΙՏ͉fν૧һҷ˚ܝϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃ˖΁ʘ˙όdሗ˸ࣣࠦא˸ཥඉ˙ό

(skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)৔ʹ͉ʮ̡ʘٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈ˾ϗf

νcტɨ࿁͉ՌϞ΂Оဲਪdሗ׵݋ಂɓЇʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹɘࣛЇɨʹʞࣛdߧཥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈ܄˒ ؂ਕᆠᇞ(852) 2980-1333ݟ༔f

˂ᚑໄุ€છٰϞࠢʮ̡ ʮ̡।ࣣ ੵᇳන ˾Б

2018ϋ10˜3˚

ڝൗj ʮ̡ஷৃ˖΁ܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵j(a)໨ԫึజѓeϋܓৌਕజڌஹΝࣨᅰࢪజѓʿνቇ͜dৌਕ࿜ࠅజѓi(b)ʕಂజѓʿνቇ͜dʕಂ࿜ࠅజѓi

(c)ึᙄஷѓi(d)ɪ̹˖΁i(e)ஷՌiʿ(f)˾ڌ։΂ڌࣸf

Request Form

͡ሗڌ

To:Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 00059)

c/o Tricor Abacus Limited (the Branch Share Registrar) Level 22, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

(email:skyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)

ߧj ˂ᚑໄุ€છٰϞࠢʮ̡€˜ ͉ʮ̡™ €ٰ΅˾໮j00059 ͟ՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡ €ٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈ˾ϗ ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇183໮ Υձʕː22ᅽ €ཥඉjskyfame-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com

Please tick¨✓©in the box as appropriate.

ሗ׵ቇ຅٤ࣸʫྌɪ˜ ✓™໮

½ I/We have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Corporate Communications on the Company's and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website. I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications of the Company this time. ͉ɛŊҢࡁʊ፯኿€א஗ൖމʊΝจᓭᚎ͉ʮ̡ʿ࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ၣ१ה೮༱ʘʮ̡ஷৃ˖΁dШତ ίҎૐϗ՟c൮ʮ̡͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃ˖΁ɓ΅ΙՏ͉f OR א

½ I/We would like to receive the future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form. ͉ɛŊҢࡁҎૐϗՑ͉ʮ̡˚ܝ೯бٙʮ̡ஷৃʘΙՏ͉f

Name(s) of Shareholder(s): Signature: ᖦΤ (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS ሗ͜ߵ˖ฺ͍෬ᄳ Contact telephone number: Date: ᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁ ˚ಂ Notes ڝൗj ٰ؇֑Τ

1. Please complete all your details clearly. ሗcტɨ૶ู෬ѼהϞ༟ࣘf 2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid. ν᙮ᑌΤٰ؇dۆ͉͡ሗڌ඲͟༈Τ׵͉ʮٰ̡؇Τ̅ɪఱᑌΤܵϞٰ΅Չ֑ΤЗΐ࠯Зٰٙ؇ᖦ໇d˙މϞࣖf 3. Any form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void. νί͉ڌࣸ͊Ϟᖦ໇eאίՉ˼˙ࠦ෬ᄳʔ͍ᆽdۆ͉ڌࣸਗ਼ึЪᄻf 4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form. މеπဲd΂Оί͉͡ሗڌɪٙᕘ̮˓ᄳܸͪd͉ʮ̡ਗ਼ʔʚஈଣf ✂ ඉ੔ᅺᜀ MAILING LABEL

ტɨ੔ΫϤ͡ሗڌࣸࣛdሗਗ਼ඉ੔ᅺᜀ਒൨׵ڦ܆ɪf νί͉ಥҳ੔ˡ඲൨ɪඉୃf

ՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Tricor Abacus Limited ᔊکΫඉ໮ᇁ Freepost No. 37 ࠰ಥ Hong Kong