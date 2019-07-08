Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Skyhawk Therapeutics : Announces Collaboration Agreement with Merck to Discover and Develop Novel Small Molecules that Modulate RNA Splicing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Skyhawk will deploy its SkySTAR platform to develop drug candidates directed to multiple targets for neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.  In exchange, Skyhawk is eligible to receive approximately $600 million per program target consisting of an upfront cash payment and, if Merck exercises its option, potential opt-in fees, milestone payments, as well as royalties on sales of commercialized products.

WALTHAM, Mass., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Skyhawk) today announced that it has entered a strategic collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, to discover, develop and commercialize small molecules that modulate RNA splicing.  Skyhawk's proprietary SkySTAR technology platform will be employed to discover and develop innovative RNA-binding small molecules designed to selectively modify RNA splicing, as a new modality for the potential treatment of certain neurological diseases and cancer.

Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Skyhawk Therapeutics)

Under the collaboration agreement, Skyhawk will grant Merck, through a subsidiary, the option to exclusively license worldwide intellectual property rights to candidates discovered and developed under the collaboration that are directed to program targets.  Following Merck's exercise of its option, Merck will be responsible for further development and commercialization.  Skyhawk will receive an upfront cash payment and, to the extent Merck exercises its option, potential milestone payments and royalties on sales of approved products resulting from the collaboration.

"Merck has a long history of commitment to challenging diseases and is relentless in its pursuit of developing new treatment options for patients," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Skyhawk Therapeutics. "We look forward to demonstrating the ability of our SkySTAR technology platform to deliver novel drug candidates for the disease targets Merck has selected and advancing those compounds to address the unmet medical needs of patients."

"RNA splicing modification offers a new approach to modulating targets previously considered undruggable," said Dr. Dean Y. Li, senior vice president, discovery and translational medicine, Merck Research Laboratories.  "We look forward to working with the scientists at Skyhawk to explore the potential of this new modality."

About Skyhawk Therapeutics
Skyhawk Therapeutics is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel SkySTAR (Skyhawk Small molecule Therapeutics for Alternative splicing of RNA) platform to build small molecule drugs that bring breakthrough treatments to patients.

SKYHAWK MEDIA CONTACT:
Maura McCarthy
maura@skyhawktx.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyhawk-therapeutics-announces-collaboration-agreement-with-merck-to-discover-and-develop-novel-small-molecules-that-modulate-rna-splicing-300880507.html

SOURCE Skyhawk Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:49pINTERSERVE : Wins â£6m contract to redevelop the cedars academy in leicester for the department for education
AQ
12:49pColliers International Forms Colliers Project Leaders | USA
AQ
12:49pPREMIER FARNELL : Expands its Product Portfolio with Leading Embedded Solutions Provider Renesas Electronics
AQ
12:49pJames Green Named President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience
GL
12:48pPAGEGROUP : Notice of Q2 2019 Trading Update
PU
12:47pCHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12:46pINWIDO PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Inwido's interim report on July 15
AQ
12:46pEndeavour Grows The High-Grade Le Plaque Deposit At Its Ity Mine To 0.5MOZ
GL
12:45pDISCOVERY : APPOINTS PAUL REHRIG AS GENERAL MANAGER, EUROSPORT DIGITAL - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
12:45pDEUTSCHE BANK : Shares Fall as Restructuring Begins
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About