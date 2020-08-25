Skykit LLC Names Linda Hofflander Chief Strategy Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skykit LLC, ( www.skykit.com ), a leading cloud-based digital signage platform, announced today that Linda Hofflander has been named Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Skykit supports tens of thousands of screens in a variety of industries including healthcare , corporate communications , retail , education , and ad networks through strong channel and alliance partnerships.



Hofflander will report to and advise Skykit CEO Irfan Khan , as well as the senior leadership team, in setting the company’s strategic direction with a particular focus on growing its digital platform portfolio and strategic partnerships. Hofflander will also work closely with Chief Technology Officer Paul Lundberg on embedded solution opportunities with top display OEMs supporting Android SoC as well as integrated data-driven solutions. She will continue to support global channel growth and alliances in her new role.

Hofflander has spent her entire career in the software, hardware and digital communication industries. She has extensive experience working with executive leadership teams and boards to set strategy, implement business plans, and direct growth activities—including attracting financing. Her background includes B2B executive positions at Samsung and Wireless Ronin Technologies, as well as board positions at various private companies in the technology space.

"Linda brings exceptional leadership skills and market knowledge to the Chief Strategy Officer role," Khan said. "Her experience in integrated technologies and strategic partnerships—along with her passion for innovation and proven track record— will position Skykit for sustained growth.”

Hofflander will continue to cultivate and execute strategic partnerships with Android-focused hardware partners such as Philips Professional Display Solutions, where a Skykit hard bundle launched this year with the Philips D Line Android SoC displays.

Hofflander began her career at a division of McDonnell Douglas in cloud-based solutions. She then spent the next 20 years in digital and integrated technology companies including Samsung Enterprise Business Division as Director of Vertical Business Solutions, and Wireless Ronin Technologies as Chief Marketing Officer.

Most recently, Hofflander was Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Agosto where she was responsible for the execution of the company's strategic plan for Skykit, the service company's only product. She spent four years supporting, growing and positioning Skykit to spin off as its own business entity, which was successfully accomplished in March of 2020.

"I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Chief Strategy Officer of Skykit during this exciting and transformative time in its history. I look forward to working with the senior team on creating and implementing growth strategies for Skykit," Hofflander said. "Skykit has already built a powerful Chrome and Android-based digital signage and platform business with at-scale customer deployments, and the custom platform solution revenue growth opportunities are very exciting."

Hofflander holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Minnesota and is currently an Advisory Board member of Activated Research Company .

Skykit is a leading provider of cloud-based digital signage solutions. With Skykit, users can easily create, manage, update, and collaborate on content in real-time on any number of displays, anywhere in the world. Skykit provides customized solutions for customers of all sizes to deploy digital signage strategies at scale to help their business communicate, educate and sell more. Skykit was launched in 2016 and has hundreds of customers and is deployed on tens of thousands of screens. To learn more, visit www.skykit.com . Follow: Twitter | Blog | LinkedIn

