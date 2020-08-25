Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Skykit LLC Names Linda Hofflander Chief Strategy Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 09:31am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skykit LLC, (www.skykit.com), a leading cloud-based digital signage platform, announced today that Linda Hofflander has been named Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Skykit supports tens of thousands of screens in a variety of industries including healthcare, corporate communications, retail, education, and ad networks through strong channel and alliance partnerships.

Hofflander will report to and advise Skykit CEO Irfan Khan, as well as the senior leadership team, in setting the company’s strategic direction with a particular focus on growing its digital platform portfolio and strategic partnerships. Hofflander will also work closely with Chief Technology Officer Paul Lundberg on embedded solution opportunities with top display OEMs supporting Android SoC as well as integrated data-driven solutions. She will continue to support global channel growth and alliances in her new role.

Hofflander has spent her entire career in the software, hardware and digital communication industries. She has extensive experience working with executive leadership teams and boards to set strategy, implement business plans, and direct growth activities—including attracting financing. Her background includes B2B executive positions at Samsung and Wireless Ronin Technologies, as well as board positions at various private companies in the technology space.

"Linda brings exceptional leadership skills and market knowledge to the Chief Strategy Officer role," Khan said. "Her experience in integrated technologies and strategic partnerships—along with her passion for innovation and proven track record— will position Skykit for sustained growth.”

Hofflander will continue to cultivate and execute strategic partnerships with Android-focused hardware partners such as Philips Professional Display Solutions, where a Skykit hard bundle launched this year with the Philips D Line Android SoC displays.

Hofflander began her career at a division of McDonnell Douglas in cloud-based solutions. She then spent the next 20 years in digital and integrated technology companies including Samsung Enterprise Business Division as Director of Vertical Business Solutions, and Wireless Ronin Technologies as Chief Marketing Officer.

Most recently, Hofflander was Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Agosto where she was responsible for the execution of the company's strategic plan for Skykit, the service company's only product. She spent four years supporting, growing and positioning Skykit to spin off as its own business entity, which was successfully accomplished in March of 2020.

"I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Chief Strategy Officer of Skykit during this exciting and transformative time in its history. I look forward to working with the senior team on creating and implementing growth strategies for Skykit," Hofflander said. "Skykit has already built a powerful Chrome and Android-based digital signage and platform business with at-scale customer deployments, and the custom platform solution revenue growth opportunities are very exciting."

Hofflander holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Minnesota and is currently an Advisory Board member of Activated Research Company.

ABOUT SKYKIT LLC.
Skykit is a leading provider of cloud-based digital signage solutions. With Skykit, users can easily create, manage, update, and collaborate on content in real-time on any number of displays, anywhere in the world. Skykit provides customized solutions for customers of all sizes to deploy digital signage strategies at scale to help their business communicate, educate and sell more. Skykit was launched in 2016 and has hundreds of customers and is deployed on tens of thousands of screens. To learn more, visit www.skykit.com. Follow: Twitter | Blog | LinkedIn

Media Contact

Elisabeth Grant
Branch Out Public Relations
egrant@branchoutpr.com
612-599-7797

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/346d7ff6-d44b-4bb4-a268-dbb00fca4ac3

Primary Logo

Linda Hofflander, Chief Strategy Officer at Skykit LLC

Skykit LLC Names Linda Hofflander Chief Strategy Officer

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aMineral Fusion's Best-Selling Clean, Vegan Foundations and Pressed Powders Now Available in 24 Shades
GL
10:04aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank reports $1.3B Q3 profit, provisions for credit losses climb
AQ
10:04aTwo New Autism Therapy Clinics to Open in Greater Philadelphia and Mount Laurel Township, NJ
PR
10:04aKALDEROS : Launches 340B Pay, the Technology-enabled Solution for 340B Rebates
PR
10:04aASBURY AUTOMOTIVE : The Presidio Group Advises on the Sale of Park Place Dealerships Luxury Brands
BU
10:04aMOENGAGE : Named a Strong Performer in 2020 Mobile Engagement Automation Report by Independent Research Firm
BU
10:03aIndustry Veteran, Diane Daych, Takes Helm of Healthcare Private Equity Association
BU
10:03aPioneer Expands Aftermarket Automotive Driver Assistance With New Blind Spot Detection Systems
BU
10:03aCOVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Hospital Beds Market 2020-2024 |Technavio
BU
10:03aDAS KEYBOARD : Announces Winners of the Ultimate Typing Championship 2020 and Crowns Best Typist on the Planet
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : TikTok sues Trump administration over U.S. ban, calls it an election ploy
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON : Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with AIXTRON system Order of fully automated AI..
3VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Virgin Australia's unsecured creditors to get 9%-13% return under Bain dea..
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
5SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) : SEDANA MEDICAL AB : (publ), interim report Q2, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group