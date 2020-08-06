Skyscanner : Reassures Travelers With New Airline Cleanliness / Hygiene Ratings

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyscanner are the first global travel site to give holidaymakers the option to search for and choose airlines based on directly sourced airline safety ratings, showing at-a-glance health and safety measures being taken by the provider as well as what is expected from travelers.

The ratings score airlines based on their health and safety policies in the wake of COVID-19. Travelers will be able to see individual airline scores for each of the following measures:

Face masks mandatory

Plane deep cleaned daily

Flight crew wearing PPE

Passenger sanitation packs provided

Changes to food service

Skyscanner launched the ratings based on in-depth customer insights relating to flight safety concerns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent survey* of over 2200 indicated that 44% of travelers now prioritise superior hygiene and cleanliness levels when considering travel.

Jon Thorne, Traveler Expert for Skyscanner commented: "The airline ratings mean that travelers searching on Skyscanner can easily get a sense of what the flying and travel experience will be like when they are planning and booking on our site. Health and safety are obviously high on the priority list for those looking to get away and these ratings provide an extra layer of clarity and peace of mind for Skyscanner customers, as well as enabling airlines to explain their on-board procedures in a straightforward way."

The ratings are exclusively provided and verified by AirlineRatings.com, and founder Geoffrey Thomas commented: "We applaud Skyscanner for its proactive approach to passenger confidence at this challenging time. The new COVID-19 ratings have already resulted in a number of airlines upgrading their safety measures to comply."

This is the latest addition that Skyscanner is making to its product to give travellers peace of mind when booking and travelling. Other recently added product features include hotel cleanliness ratings and flexible policy filters.

Notes to editors

Safety criteria include airline cleaning measures, face mask wearing rules, food service changes and crew PPE policies

Integration is result of exclusive partnership with AirlineRatings.com

Ratings sourced directly from more than 400 airlines globally, with data regularly being refreshed as airlines update their information. Ratings are live across all global markets for Skyscanner users on desktop platforms

*Survey conducted by Skyscanner on web platforms on 22nd April - 5th May 2020 , 2274 participants across 3 markets (UK n=1463, US n=594, Australia n=217)

, 2274 participants across 3 markets (UK n=1463, US n=594, n=217) Initiative is part of Skyscanner's commitment to support the travel industry's recovery and empower travelers to make travel decisions with confidence

Releases and imagery can be found here: https://bit.ly/2PnKbU2

About Skyscanner

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel company dedicated to putting travelers first by making booking trips as simple as possible. Skyscanner helps more than 100 million people in 52 countries and over 30 languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car hire every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has over 110 million downloads. Working with 1200 travel partners, Skyscanner's mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel.

For more information, visit: https://www.skyscanner.com/about-us

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyscanner-reassures-travelers-with-new-airline-cleanliness--hygiene-ratings-301107109.html

SOURCE Skyscanner