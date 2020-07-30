Log in
Skytanking GmbH KG : Skytanking sells its Italian business to Carboil

07/30/2020 | 11:00am EDT


DGAP-Media / 30.07.2020 / 16:56

Skytanking sells its Italian business to Carboil

Hamburg, July 30, 2020 - Skytanking Holding GmbH and Carboil Srl have reached agreement for Carboil to acquire 100% of the shares of Skytanking Srl, the wholly owned Italian subsidiary of Skytanking Holding GmbH. The transaction has closed today, July 30, 2020.

Skytanking Srl has into-plane operations at the airports of Rome (Fiumicino), Naples, Venice and Palermo and storage facilities at the airports of Milano (Linate), Naples, Venice and Palermo.

Gerard Reumer, CEO of Skytanking Holding GmbH commented: "Portfolio optimization is one of the cornerstones of our strategy. After careful consideration, we have taken the decision to exit the Italian market. We have been in discussion with a number of parties regarding the sale of our Italian legal entity. We are very pleased that we have reached agreement with Carboil Srl, a well-established and respected player in the Italian into-plane service market".

Skytanking is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading and logistics of energy & chemicals. Skytanking provides a full range of aviation fuelling services including building, owning and operating aviation fuel storage and hydrant facilities, and providing into-plane services to airlines, airports and oil companies. Skytanking handles 24.7 million cbm of aviation fuel per year, refuelling 2 million aircraft at 83 airports in 14 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America.

For further information, please visit www.skytanking.com and www.marquard-bahls.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gerard Reumer
CEO
Skytanking Holding GmbH
Tel. + 49 40 37004-0
gerard.reumer@skytanking.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Skytanking GmbH & Co. KG
Key word(s): Energy

30.07.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1106745  30.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1106745&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020

