Skyway Capital Markets Names Barry Shevlin to Senior Leadership Team

Skyway Capital Markets, LLC (Skyway), a Tampa, FL-based privately held investment banking firm names Barry Shevlin as Senior Managing Director.

Shevlin leads Skyway Capital Markets Technology practice for the middle-market sector identifying and facilitating customized financial solutions, including restructuring advice, capital raising (debt and equity) and mergers & acquisitions.

Shevlin joins the Skyway team on the heels of a highly decorated career as the CEO of Vology, an IT Services company he founded in Palm Harbor, Florida in 2002. There, Shevlin ran an operation supporting more than 5,000 customers worldwide overseeing rapid sales growth and product expansion from a startup with $1 million in revenue in 2002 to $175 million in 2016.

Over his career, Shevlin has completed over $250 million in capital transactions with institutions including private equity, family offices, syndicated bank groups and subordinated debt providers; experience that has helped guide his decision to shift into investment banking.

“I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished at Vology and leave behind a wonderful, innovative team to carry on creating unique business solutions for their customers,” says Shevlin. “I’m also excited about this next chapter of my career. I believe there are a number of mid-market technology companies who will benefit from my experience and approach to identifying creative financial solutions. There is no one size fits all in the technology industry and we are all beginning to understand that more clearly as the long-term impacts from the public health pandemic are still virtually uncertain.”

Throughout the local community, Shevlin is known as a vocal advocate for entrepreneurship and education. He has received honors as an E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year finalist in 2014 and the Tampa Bay Technology Forum’s CEO of the Year in 2012. He also served on the Tampa Bay Partnership’s Council of Governors from 2016 to 2020 and has been an active member of YPO since 2007.

Skyway CEO Russ Hunt commented on Shevlin’s appointment, “Barry is a serial entrepreneur and respected visionary who knows how to adapt and capitalize on emerging trends and markets to help businesses grow. His success with capital transactions speak for themselves and I’m confident our Technology practice will thrive under his leadership.”

About Skyway Capital Markets, LLC

Skyway Capital Markets works with middle market companies, public and private, through customized capital services that include corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and recapitalizations. The firm differentiates itself from its competitors by providing clients with more capital market options, including access to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, independent broker-dealers, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, and private equity firms. For additional information, please visit www.SkywayCapitalMarkets.com.

