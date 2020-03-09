Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Skyword Expands Executive Team to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

BOSTON, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyword, the leading content marketing software and services company, today announced the appointment of John Tawadros as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Krishna Raman as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).

The addition of new executive leadership reflects further investment in Skyword’s growth trajectory; the company was recently named for the second consecutive year to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Tawadros, who previously served as COO at EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER), will oversee Skyword’s new business operations and expansion strategy. Tawadros’ 20 years of experience includes a number of successful exits in the online marketing space. Additionally, he served as a founding principal and COO at iProspect, where he built and led the Service, Technology, and Training groups.

“I’ve worked in the marketing industry for decades. When it comes to choosing partners, talent attracts talent,” said Tawadros. “With clients like Mastercard, IBM Security, Neutrogena, and Nationwide, Skyword is attracting the best in the business with their unique service model. It’s an ideal time to join Skyword, and I look forward to unlocking content marketing excellence for the entire Fortune 500.”

Raman, who previously served as SVP of Product Strategy and General Manager for Enterprise CRM solutions at Community Brands, will oversee Skyword’s product and engineering teams. Raman brings more than two decades of technology and product leadership experience to Skyword, including leading high-performance engineering and product go-to-market teams at software companies BMC Software.

“I believe in customer-first product leadership,” said Raman. “Skyword’s mission — to make it easy for marketers to tell authentic stories that establish trust and build lasting relationships — reflects that ethos. I am excited to lead the next evolution of Skyword’s software suite. Solving CMO’s biggest content marketing headaches along the way is the bonus.”

The foundation for a customer-first approach is already laid, Raman notes: Skyword’s content marketing platform—Skyword360—was recently named a leader in three categories in G2Crowd’s 2019 Grid® Report for Content Marketing Platforms, based entirely on customer satisfaction: best content creation software, best content experience software, and best content distribution software.

ABOUT SKYWORD
Founded in 2010, Skyword’s mission is to make it easy for brands to tell authentic stories that earn trust and build lasting relationships. Skyword offers its customers unique competitive intelligence and insights to build a winning content strategy — and the content marketing software, creative talent, and professional services to transform that insight into action. Today’s leading brands have created and published more than one million original stories, articles, videos, images, infographics, podcasts, and animations with Skyword.

A private company headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, PA, Skyword and its talented pool of freelance creatives are dedicated to telling stories that resonate with audiences and inspire them to act. Visit skyword.com to learn more or email learnmore@skyword.com.

Kara Burney 
Phone Number: 2109122475 
Email: kburney@skyword.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pBike New York Statement Regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19)
GL
03:31pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against NMC Health Plc – NMHLY
BU
03:31pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
03:31pBARE METAL STANDARD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:31pWEBINAR : What Do Home Buyers Want?
GL
03:30pTHE HON COMPANY : and Unika Vaev Announce Partnership Agreement
PR
03:30pTRACTOR SUPPLY : BECOMES ‘ZERO TURN HQ' WITH ADDITION OF TORO LINE
AQ
03:28pTech-Enabled Amenities Provider TFLiving Raises $4.8 Million in Series Seed Funding to Accelerate Expansion
BU
03:24pTHE BRANFORD GROUP : & Prestige Auctions to Conduct Two Major Online Auctions of Two State of the Art Precision Machining & Medical Device Manufacturing Facilities
BU
03:23pTRI GLOBAL ENERGY : Announces Sale of Texas Solar Project to Silverpeak
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3S&P 500 : A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work
4ALLIANZ SE : Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group