Slack Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

Slack Technologies, Inc. today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time) following the close of the U.S. markets, to discuss its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended April 30, 2019, and its outlook.

The conference call can be accessed via dial-in at 866-211-3197 from the United States or 647-689-6597 internationally. The conference ID is 6459414. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Slack Investor Relations website, investor.slackhq.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at investor.slackhq.com.

