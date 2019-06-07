Log in
Slack Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

06/07/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

Slack Technologies, Inc. today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time) following the close of the U.S. markets, to discuss its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended April 30, 2019, and its outlook.

The conference call can be accessed via dial-in at 866-211-3197 from the United States or 647-689-6597 internationally. The conference ID is 6459414. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Slack Investor Relations website, investor.slackhq.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at investor.slackhq.com.

About Slack

Slack is where work happens. Slack is a new layer of the business technology stack that brings together people, applications and data—a hub for collaboration where people can effectively work together, access critical applications and services, and find important information to do their best work. People around the world use Slack to connect their teams, unify their systems and drive their business forward. Learn more at www.slack.com.


© Business Wire 2019
