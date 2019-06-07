Slack Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

Slack Technologies, Inc. today announced that it will host a conference
call on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern
time) following the close of the U.S. markets, to discuss its financial
results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended April 30, 2019,
and its outlook.
The conference call can be accessed via dial-in at 866-211-3197 from the
United States or 647-689-6597 internationally. The conference ID is
6459414. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the
Slack Investor Relations website, investor.slackhq.com. Following the
completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at
investor.slackhq.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005456/en/