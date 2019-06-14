Slack Announces Update Regarding Conversion of Shares of Class B Common Stock to Shares of Class A Common Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. today announced that, as of June 13, 2019,
there are 180,969,751 shares of Class A common stock outstanding and
323,542,383 shares of Class B common stock outstanding. The number of
outstanding shares of Class A common stock does not include restricted
stock units (RSUs) held by current and former employees and other
service providers that will vest and settle upon listing and public
trading and that are expected to be sold throughout the first day of
trading to fund personal tax withholding and remittance obligations
arising in connection with the RSUs. Only shares of Class A common stock
will be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Slack will
provide another update regarding the conversion of shares of Class B
common stock to shares of Class A common stock prior to the expected
commencement of trading of Class A common stock on the New York Stock
Exchange on June 20, 2019. Each outstanding share of Class B common
stock is convertible, at any time, at the option of the holder, into one
share of Class A common stock.
Slack has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities
and Exchange Commission that registers for resale shares of Class A
common stock and that was declared effective on June 7, 2019. Copies of
the prospectus relating to the Registration Statement may be obtained
from Slack Technologies, Inc. c/o Investor Relations, 500 Howard Street,
San Francisco, California 94105, or by email at ir@slack.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, the
Company’s expected listing on the New York Stock Exchange on June 20,
2019. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were
first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates,
forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of
management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,”
“hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,”
“predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and
variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar
expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are
beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ
materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements
due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed
in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on May 31, 2019 as well as other
documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following
factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the
Company’s recent growth rates may not be indicative of its future
growth; the Company may experience quarterly fluctuations in its results
of operations due to a number of factors that make its future results
difficult to predict and could cause its results of operations to fall
below analyst or investor expectations or to fluctuate more than
expected; the Company may fail to manage its growth effectively and may
be unable to execute its business plan or maintain high levels of
service and customer satisfaction; real or perceived errors, failures,
vulnerabilities, or bugs in Slack could harm the Company’s business,
results of operations, and financial condition; a security incident may
allow unauthorized access to the Company’s systems, networks, or data or
the data of organizations on Slack, harm its reputation, create
additional liability, and harm its financial results; any actual or
perceived failure by the Company to comply with privacy, data
protection, information security, consumer privacy, data residency, or
telecommunications laws, regulations, government access requests, and
obligations in one or multiple jurisdictions could result in
proceedings, actions, or penalties against the Company and could harm
its business and reputation; the risk of interruptions or performance
problems, including a service outage, associated with the Company’s
technology or infrastructure; the market and software categories in
which the Company participates are competitive, new, and rapidly
changing, and if it does not compete effectively with established
companies as well as new market entrants its business, results of
operations, and financial condition could be harmed; a protracted
infringement claim, a claim that results in a significant damage award,
or a claim that results in an injunction could harm the Company’s
results of operations; adverse general economic and market conditions;
the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key
personnel; changes in foreign exchange rates; general political or
destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; and
other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not necessarily
indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in
this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this
press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and
developments will cause its views to change. The Company undertakes no
intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date
of this press release.
Additional information regarding these and other factors that could
affect the Company’s results is included in the Company’s SEC filings,
which may be obtained by visiting its Investor Relations website at investor.slackhq.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
