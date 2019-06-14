Slack Announces Update Regarding Conversion of Shares of Class B Common Stock to Shares of Class A Common Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. today announced that, as of June 13, 2019, there are 180,969,751 shares of Class A common stock outstanding and 323,542,383 shares of Class B common stock outstanding. The number of outstanding shares of Class A common stock does not include restricted stock units (RSUs) held by current and former employees and other service providers that will vest and settle upon listing and public trading and that are expected to be sold throughout the first day of trading to fund personal tax withholding and remittance obligations arising in connection with the RSUs. Only shares of Class A common stock will be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Slack will provide another update regarding the conversion of shares of Class B common stock to shares of Class A common stock prior to the expected commencement of trading of Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on June 20, 2019. Each outstanding share of Class B common stock is convertible, at any time, at the option of the holder, into one share of Class A common stock.

Slack has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission that registers for resale shares of Class A common stock and that was declared effective on June 7, 2019. Copies of the prospectus relating to the Registration Statement may be obtained from Slack Technologies, Inc. c/o Investor Relations, 500 Howard Street, San Francisco, California 94105, or by email at ir@slack.com.

