Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) & Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action

10/11/2019 | 08:01pm BST

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK)
Class Period: WORK securities purchased pursuant or traceable to Slack’s initial public offering of ordinary shares conducted in June 2019 (the “Class Period”). 
Deadline: November 18, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/work
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Slack Platform was susceptible to recurring service-level disruptions; (2) such disruptions were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; (3) the Company provides credits even if a customer was not specifically affected by service-level disruptions; (4) as a result, any service-level disruptions would have a material adverse impact on the Company's financial results; and (4) as a result, Slack’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI)
Class Period: Eldorado securities purchased between March 1, 2019 and September 2, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Deadline: November 22, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/eri
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) several of the Company’s executive officers, including CEO Thomas Reeg, engaged in improper trading with respect to the securities of another publicly-traded company; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Eldorado’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)
Class Period: Sundial securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Sundial’s August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).
Deadline: November 25, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/sndl
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sundial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
