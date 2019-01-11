Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Slack planning to pursue direct listing - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 05:49am EST

(Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc is planning to go public through a direct listing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Slack, which operates a popular workplace instant-messaging and collaboration app, is likely to debut in the second quarter and currently expects to do so via a direct listing, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/2CfAYGp)

The plan for direct listing will potentially make Slack the second big technology company after Spotify Technology SA to bypass a traditional IPO, WSJ reported.

Slack had hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead its initial public offering as an underwriter, Reuters had reported in December.

Slack did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -0.27% 176 Delayed Quote.5.36%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA 1.01% 123.93 Delayed Quote.9.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:03aImpact on U.S. government widens on 21st day of shutdown
RE
05:59aHIGHLIGHTS - PLENARY VOTES ON TRADE IMPLEMENTATION REPORTS : with Colombia/Peru and Central America - Committee on International Trade
PU
05:55aChina 'greatly concerned' over reported Huawei employee arrest in Poland
RE
05:49aGerman business group - Sanctioning Russian gas would be attack on European sovereignty
RE
05:49aSlack planning to pursue direct listing - WSJ
RE
05:48aUK economy slows as global worries, Brexit weigh on factories
RE
05:45aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : most rise as China, U.S. make headway in trade talks; Philippines falls
RE
05:45aTop Economists Grapple With Industry's 'Reputation for Hostility' Toward Women
DJ
05:33aSmall step for stocks, giant leap for yuan kind
RE
05:32aSmall step for world stocks, giant leap for yuan kind
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.