Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Slack quarterly sales beat expectations as new users grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 04:32pm EDT
The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during thew company's IPO in New York

Slack Technologies Inc beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday on strong demand for its workplace messaging app, as companies rapidly adapt to remote work amid social distancing protocols to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue rose 50% to $201.7 million from a year earlier, above analysts' average estimate of $188.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, the company's withdrew its forecast for calculated billings in fiscal 2021 .

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:06pTSX falls 0.3% to 15,527.87
RE
05:04pCanada Mortgage and Housing Corp tightens borrowing rules as it forecasts 9-18% home price drop
RE
05:02pBroadcom's revenue forecast disappoints on weakness in chip business
RE
05:00pBernard Madoff fails to win compassionate release from prison
RE
04:53pSlack withdraws billings forecast on COVID-19 uncertainty
RE
04:52pGap reports huge first-quarter loss on coronavirus-led store closures
RE
04:42pMaterials Up On ECB Stimulus -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:39pEnergy Down On Production Deal Doubts -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 50 MW order in China
3EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high
4BP PLC : BP : turns over rights to operate South Caucasus Pipeline to unit of Azeri SOCAR
5TESLA, INC. : Germany rebuffs gasoline auto lobby with radical electric plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group