Slack sees fiscal year 2020 revenue rising by as much as 50%

Slack is one of the most high-profile companies left to list their shares in 2019, following initial public offerings of Pinterest Inc, Zoom Video Communications and Beyond Meat.

However, the struggles of Uber Technologies Inc and smaller ride-hailing rival Lyft Inc, the two biggest IPOs so far this year, have cast a pall over new tech listings.

San Francisco-based Slack, which plans to go public via a direct listing instead of an IPO on June 20, forecast fiscal 2020 revenue in the range of $590 million (£465 million) to $600 million, representing growth of 47% to 50% over the previous year.

Slack expects an adjusted operating loss between $192 million and $182 million and forecast full-year billings of $725 million to $745 million, up 40% to 44% from a year earlier.

Slack ended the first quarter with 95,000 paid customers and posted 67% growth in quarterly revenue at $134.8 million.

The company reported an operating loss of $33.8 million for the quarter, compared with a $20.2 million loss a year earlier.

