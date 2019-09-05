Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Slack shares recover from hammering after first results as public company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 03:01pm EDT
The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during thew company's IPO in New York

(Reuters) - Shares of Slack Technologies Inc recovered initial losses to trade just 2% lower on Thursday, after the workplace messaging firm's first quarterly report as a public company beat expectations while warning of slowing growth.

The business-focused messaging and communications platform's shares surged when it went public through a direct listing in June but have fallen steadily since and briefly touched the launch's original $26 (21.1 pounds) reference price in morning trade.

Earlier in the day, the stock had fallen as much as 15% after the company forecast a much bigger than expected loss of the current quarter loss and said revenue growth would slow amid intensifying competition.

Two Wall Street brokerages cut their target price for the stock and, while there were no changes in recommendations, several said that expenses were taking a toll on another of this year's tech floatation to struggle after debut.

Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield sought to calm nerves in a conference call with analysts by highlighting some wins over Microsoft Corp's competing Teams software.

"Several large wins at Office 365 customers make us feel incrementally better about Slack's ability to compete against Teams in the Office 365 customer base," analysts at Credit Suisse said.

The company is trying to become the main source of communication in workplaces but Teams in July had over 13 million daily active users, three million more than the last number given by Slack in January.

Credit Suisse's analysts said they expected competition with Microsoft and slower growth in free cash flow to cut the stock's value to $25.

In afternoon trading, the stock was down 3% at $30.15.

Slack's lack of profitability and valuation has been a concern for investors. The company trades at 20.68 times forward sales, much higher than its peers, according to Refinitiv data.

Other cloud-technology focused stocks like Dropbox are trading at 4.15 times forward sales while Salesforce trades at a multiple of 6.84 and Workday 9.57.

D.A. Davidson advised investors to wait for a further pullback before establishing a position in the shares.

The brokerage, however, said it was upbeat on the company's prospects. "Stepping back, we like Slack for its near-ubiquitous nature, rapid growth, secular tailwinds and large market opportunity and our due diligence is very positive," D.A. Davidson analysts said.

Morningstar analysts also advised clients to stay on the sidelines until shares "normalize" after the direct listing.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Stocks treated in this article : Microsoft Corporation, Workday Inc., Dropbox Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DROPBOX INC 2.50% 18.84 Delayed Quote.-10.03%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.53% 139.73 Delayed Quote.35.50%
WORKDAY INC. 1.41% 176.11 Delayed Quote.8.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico moves to launch world's largest oil hedge program - sources
RE
03:01pSlack shares recover from hammering after first results as public company
RE
02:54pBank of Canada says economy resilient, U.S.-China dispute may drag on
RE
02:52pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Next cap must deliver strong environmental scheme for hill farmers
PU
02:48pWhat trade fears? Wall Street is back in rally mode
RE
02:46pSprint loses in Maryland cellphone trafficking appeal
RE
02:42pRIKOLTO VECO/VREDESEILANDEN : City residents spearheading the efforts to tackle food waste problem
PU
02:32pSTEVE COHEN : Congressman Cohen Announces $2.6 Million “New Innovator” Grant to St. Jude
PU
02:30pArgentine opposition leader - no point in having oil if multinationals take it away
RE
02:22pMAG MEDICAL ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA : encouraging physicians to register for medical cannabis summit
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2APPLE : APPLE : places $7 billion in return to bond market
3PLATINUM : Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
4BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group