Slalom opens office in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom , the purpose-driven consulting firm that helps companies solve business problems and build for the future, today announced the opening of its newest office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte team will be led by general manager Kelly Adkisson, who has spent the last 16 years holding key leadership roles in Accenture's financial services practices. She has spent her career focused on strategy and advisory services and has worked with most of the large banks—and many regional ones—in North America. She’s passionate about delivering meaningful results for her clients' most strategic challenges.



“In addition to being one of the top three banking hubs in the U.S., Charlotte has a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, and consumer services, which is a perfect fit for Slalom’s breadth of expertise,” says Adkisson. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with clients across a diverse set of industries, and making an impact on our local community in Charlotte.”



Slalom Charlotte will help local companies reach their biggest goals through strategy, data and analytics, organizational effectiveness, experience design, and technology.



Slalom is also launching a Slalom Build Center in Charlotte. Slalom Build Centers are locally based engineering hubs where teams rapidly create modern technology products alongside clients.



“Slalom Build is a key differentiator for Slalom, and I’m excited to introduce it to our Charlotte-based clients,” says Adkisson.



Slalom has over 1,000 clients around the world and partners with over 200 of the world’s leading solution providers, like Amazon Web Services , Microsoft , Salesforce , Tableau , and Google Cloud .



About Slalom



Slalom is a purpose-driven consulting firm that helps companies solve business problems and build for the future, with solutions spanning business advisory, customer experience, technology, and analytics. We partner with companies to push the boundaries of what’s possible—together. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, WA, Slalom has organically grown to over 5,500 employees. We were named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2018 and are regularly recognized by our employees as a best place to work. You can find us in 27 cities across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Learn more at slalom.com.

