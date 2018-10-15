Log in
Slate Asset Management LP : Office REIT Announces Distribution for the Month of October 2018

10/15/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

TORONTO, ON - Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the 'REIT') announced today that the Board of Trustees has declared a distribution for the month of October 2018 of C$0.0625 per trust unit of the REIT, representing $0.75 per unit of the REIT on an annualized basis.

The distribution will be payable on November 15, 2018 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2018.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Eligible unitholders (which includes holders of Class B limited partnership units that are exchangeable into trust units of the REIT) that elect to participate in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan (the 'DRIP') will have their cash distributions used to purchase trust units of the REIT. Unitholders wishing to participate should contact their investment advisors to enroll in the DRIP. Additional details and information can be found by visiting slateofficereit.com.

About Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN)
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 45 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including two downtown assets in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.
Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with $6.0 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

For Further Information
Investor Relations
+1 416 644 4264
ir@slateam.com

Disclaimer

Slate Office REIT published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 21:57:10 UTC
