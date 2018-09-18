Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Slate Asset Management LP : Office REIT Announces Distribution for the Month of September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 12:43am CEST

TORONTO, ON - Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the 'REIT') announced today that the Board of Trustees has declared a distribution for the month of September 2018 of C$0.0625 per trust unit of the REIT, representing $0.75 per unit of the REIT on an annualized basis.

The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2018 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on September 28, 2018.

Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Eligible unitholders (which includes holders of Class B limited partnership units that are exchangeable into trust units of the REIT) that elect to participate in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan (the 'DRIP') will have their cash distributions used to purchase trust units of the REIT. Unitholders wishing to participate should contact their investment advisors to enroll in the DRIP. Additional details and information can be found by visiting slateofficereit.com.

About Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN)
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 45 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including two downtown assets in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.
Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with $6.0 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

For Further Information
Investor Relations
+1 416 644 4264
ir@slateam.com

Disclaimer

Slate Office REIT published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 22:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17aOOREDOO : Nokia connect Myanmar’s first-ever voice call over LTE
AQ
01:17aOOREDOO : says it seeing strong momentum for Aamali Mobile
AQ
01:13aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:08aATLAS ARTERIA : Second-Half 2018 Distribution
PU
01:08aBIOSOLAR : Releases Company Update 2
PU
01:07aPAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Papa John's International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PZZA
AC
01:07aRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Merger
BU
01:06aGARY COHN : Cohn says 'too big to fail' banks got bigger through post-crisis U.S. rules
RE
01:06aSANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Provides Update on Hurricane Florence Damage
BU
01:05aLEXINGTON PUBL : Iconic Buffalo designer retires, puts New Buffalo Graphics up for sale
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS-Aetna
3ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle first-quarter revenue misses estimates, shares fall
4Cigna deal gets antitrust nod, positive sign for CVS/Aetna
5TESLA : TESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesla, Inc. of Cla..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.