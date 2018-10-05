Log in
Slate Asset Management LP : Office REIT to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results

10/05/2018 | 04:43pm EDT

TORONTO, ON - Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the 'REIT') announced today that it will be releasing its third quarter 2018 results before market hours on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Senior management will host a live conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 to discuss the results and ongoing business initiatives of the REIT.

Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (647) 427-2311 or 1 (866) 521-4909. Additionally, the conference call will be available via simultaneous audio found at www.snwebcastcenter.com/webcast/slate/2018/1106. A replay will be accessible until November 20, 2018 via the REIT's website or by dialing (416) 621-4642 or 1 (800) 585-8367 (access code 9766088) approximately two hours after the live event.

About Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN)
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 45 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including two downtown assets in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.
Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with $6.0 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

For Further Information
Investor Relations
Slate Office REIT
+1 416 644 4264
ir@slateam.com

Disclaimer

Slate Office REIT published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 20:42:01 UTC
