Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Slate Asset Management LP : Retail REIT Announces Distribution for the Month of August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

TORONTO, ON - Slate Retail REIT (TSX: SRT.U) (TSX: SRT.UN) (the 'REIT'), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today that the Board of Trustees has declared a distribution for the month of August 2018 of U.S.$0.07 per class U unit of the REIT ('Class U Units'), or U.S.$0.84 on an annualized basis.

Holders of Class U Units may elect to receive their distribution in Canadian dollars and should contact their broker to make such an election.

Holders of class A units of the REIT ('Class A Units') will receive a distribution equal to the Canadian dollar equivalent (based on the U.S./Canadian dollar exchange rate at the time of payment of the distribution) of U.S.$0.07 per Class A Unit, unless the unitholder has elected to receive distributions in U.S. dollars. Holders of class I units of the REIT ('Class I Units') will receive a distribution of U.S.$0.07 per Class I Unit, unless the unitholder has elected to receive distributions in Canadian dollars. Holders of units of subsidiaries of the REIT that are exchangeable into Class U Units ('Exchangeable Units') will receive a distribution of U.S.$0.07 per unit.

If a holder of Class U Units or Class I Units elects to receive distributions in Canadian dollars, the holder will receive the Canadian dollar equivalent amount of the distribution being paid on the Class U Units or Class I Units, as applicable, based on the U.S./Canadian dollar exchange rate at the time of payment of the distribution.

Distributions on all unit classes of the REIT, and distributions on Exchangeable Units, will be payable on September 17, 2018 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2018.

About Slate Retail REIT (TSX: SRT.U / SRT.UN)
Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.5 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation. Visit slateretailreit.com to learn more about the REIT.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.
Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with over $5.5 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

For Further Information
Investor Relations
+1 416 644 4264
ir@slateam.com

Disclaimer

Slate Retail REIT published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 19:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53pREGIONS FINANCIAL : Bank's Home Lending, Delinquency Improve
AQ
09:52pEXCEL CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:51pCOMPUTER TASK : Hot Health IT Jobs for the Week of August 13th
PU
09:51pMOLOGEN : and ONCOLOGIE sign a term sheet on a global assignment and co-development agreement relating to MOLOGEN’s lead compound lefitolimod
PU
09:50pDICKS SPORTING GOODS : The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Donates $50,000 Sports Matter Grant to The ANNIKA Foundation
AQ
09:50pTower One Receives Master Lease Agreement from Telefonica Colombia
GL
09:49pGoogle provides data on U.S. political advertising
RE
09:46pCOSTAR : Lisa Ruggles, CoStar Group SVP of Global Research, Receives 2018 Executive Women in Business Achievement Award
PR
09:45pLAGARDERE : Lagardère Travel Retail signs an agreement for the acquisition of Hojeij Branded Foods (HBF), a leading Foodservice travel retail operator in North America
PU
09:45pHUMANA : Filed by "insiders" prior intended sale of restricted stock. Non-EDGAR filing
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : Commodities slide pulls FTSE to three-and-a-half month closing low
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
3AT&T : AT&T : U.S. investor sues AT&T for $224 million over loss of cryptocurrency
4MASSROOTS INC : MASSROOTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5Global stocks, commodities tumble; emerging markets hit as dollar rises, yuan falls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.