Slate Asset Management LP : Retail REIT Announces Distribution for the Month of October 2018

10/16/2018 | 12:02am CEST

TORONTO, ON - Slate Retail REIT (TSX: SRT.U) (TSX: SRT.UN) (the 'REIT'), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today that the Board of Trustees has declared a distribution for the month of October 2018 of U.S.$0.07 per class U unit of the REIT ('Class U Units'), or U.S.$0.84 on an annualized basis.

Holders of Class U Units may elect to receive their distribution in Canadian dollars and should contact their broker to make such an election.

Holders of class A units of the REIT ('Class A Units') will receive a distribution equal to the Canadian dollar equivalent (based on the U.S./Canadian dollar exchange rate at the time of payment of the distribution) of U.S.$0.07 per Class A Unit, unless the unitholder has elected to receive distributions in U.S. dollars. Holders of class I units of the REIT ('Class I Units') will receive a distribution of U.S.$0.07 per Class I Unit, unless the unitholder has elected to receive distributions in Canadian dollars. Holders of units of subsidiaries of the REIT that are exchangeable into Class U Units ('Exchangeable Units') will receive a distribution of U.S.$0.07 per unit.

If a holder of Class U Units or Class I Units elects to receive distributions in Canadian dollars, the holder will receive the Canadian dollar equivalent amount of the distribution being paid on the Class U Units or Class I Units, as applicable, based on the U.S./Canadian dollar exchange rate at the time of payment of the distribution.

Distributions on all unit classes of the REIT, and distributions on Exchangeable Units, will be payable on November 15, 2018 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2018.

About Slate Retail REIT (TSX: SRT.U / SRT.UN)
Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.5 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation. Visit slateretailreit.com to learn more about the REIT.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.
Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with $6.0 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

For Further Information
Investor Relations
+1 416 644 4264
ir@slateam.com

Disclaimer

Slate Retail REIT published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 22:02:00 UTC
