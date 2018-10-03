Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Slate Asset Management LP : Retail REIT to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

TORONTO, ON - Slate Retail REIT (TSX: SRT.U) (TSX: SRT.UN) (the 'REIT'), an owner of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today that it will be releasing its third quarter 2018 results before market hours on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Senior management will host a live conference call at 9:00 am ET on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 to discuss the results and ongoing business initiatives of the REIT.

Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (647) 427-2311 or 1 (866) 521-4909. Additionally, the conference call will be available via simultaneous audio found at www.snwebcastcenter.com/webcast/slate/2018/1031. A replay will be accessible until November 14, 2018 via the REIT's website or by dialing (416) 621-4642 or 1 (800) 585-8367 (access code 3590399) approximately two hours after the live event.

About Slate Retail REIT (TSX: SRT.U / SRT.UN)
Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates U.S. $1.5 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation. Visit slateretailreit.com to learn more about the REIT.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.
Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with $6.0 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm's careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

For Further Information
Investor Relations
Slate Retail REIT
+1 416 644 4264
ir@slateam.com

Disclaimer

Slate Retail REIT published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 20:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:16pRMR INDUSTRIALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:16pCelsion Corporation Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05:16pHeritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call
GL
05:15pRPM INTERNATIONAL IN : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:15pQUICKLOGIC CORPORATION : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pENBRIDGE INCOME FUND : Holdings Inc. Suspends Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan
AQ
05:15pSAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces that at the 23rd International Congress of the World Muscle Society, Jerry Mendell, M.D., Presented Positive Updated Results from the Four Children Dosed in the Gene Therapy Micro-dystrophin Trial to Treat Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
AQ
05:15pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Communications Services up as Facebook Strength Offsets Telecom Weakness -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:15pAmedisys Extends Employment Agreement with CEO Paul Kusserow
GL
05:14pBIRNER DENTAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2Global stocks firm, U.S. Treasury yields soar, oil at four-year high
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Strong Swedish investor interest leads to two IFC green bond issues in less than one wee..
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.