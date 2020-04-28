Slate Procurement Intelligence Report – Insights into Slate Procurement Risks, Category Best Practices, and Key Questions Asked by Procurement Professionals | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has announced the availability of its latest report on Slate Procurement for pre-order. The report on slate procurement is part of a larger series of reports on the global construction supplies market, which includes all spend on construction equipment, materials and products relating to any build environment project where the supplies are procured directly by the client, excluding any service provider costs. The dynamics of the global slate market play out within this wider arena of the construction supplies market. Therefore, our coverage of the slate category also operates within this broader boundary of the overall construction supplies market.

According to our experts, the fluctuating construction materials prices have made it difficult for project contractors to maintain a steady cost projection on construction projects. Also, the risks associated with project cost overruns are contributing to project delays and abandonment. Procurement teams must be more careful while drawing up supplier contracts and insulating their projects from price uncertainties to the extent possible on negotiation tables.

Slate Procurement Risks

Contract-related risks where unfavorable credit terms may severely penalize buyers for delayed payments or entitle the supplier to demand pre-payments or shorten the payment terms are not very common in the category but they do exist in certain situations where the buyers' liquidity or financial health is in question.

Suppliers may face a situation where they are unable to honor a contract in its entirety due to a shortage of resources, finances, or capabilities. While contractual terms safeguard buyers from the non-performance, their operations could still face massive disruptions due to suppliers' non-performance.

Slate Procurement Best Practices

It is a highly recommended practice for buyers to prioritize regional suppliers unless the project specifications are extremely sophisticated and require specialized vendors. A regional supplier base enables buyers to have significant negotiation power due to spend consolidation and exhaustive knowledge of the local codes and environmental regulations. It also insulates them from adverse fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

Buyers should prefer working with suppliers who can bring in specialized solutions for their specific industries to ensure a comprehensive delivery of construction-related services to buyers.

Key Questions Answered in this Slate Procurement Report

What is the spend potential in the slate market?

What is the correct price to pay for slate? What are the key trends and factors that influence current and future pricing?

Which selection criteria are the most important for slate suppliers market?

Who are the top slate suppliers? What are their cost structures?

What are supplier margins in slate market?

Which negotiation levers can reduce slate procurement cost?

What are the best practices for slate procurement and what are the potential risks?

