Slavneft Megionneftegaz : PJSC Slavneft-Megionneftegazgeologia held its Annual General Shareholder Meeting

22.06.2020

Public Joint-Stock Company Slavneft-Megionneftegazgeologia (PJSC SN-MNGG) held its Annual General Shareholder Meeting in the form of absentee voting on June 17, 2020. The Annual Report, Financial Statements and distribution of Enterprise's profit and loss under the 2019 performance results were approved at the Meeting.



The shareholders adopted the resolution not to declare the dividends on ordinary and preferred shares for 2019.

The Meeting also elected the SN-MNGG Board of Directors consisting of 8 members and the Audit Commission consisting of 6 members. The following persons are among the Board of Directors members:



1. Andrei N. Zyablov - Head of the Legal Department, PJSC Slavneft-Megionneftegaz;



2. Irina L. Kovalenko - Deputy General Director - Director for Economics and Finance, PJSC Slavneft-Megionneftegaz;



3. Vladislav I. Malinovkin - Director for Drilling and Oilfield Services, PJSC Slavneft-Megionneftegaz;



4. Anton A. Neustroyev - Director for Capital Construction, PJSC Slavneft-Megionneftegaz;



5. Danil A. Nikolayev - Deputy General Director for Prospective Development and Projects, PJSC Slavneft-Megionneftegaz;



6. Alexander V. Podgursky - Director for Legal, Corporate and Property Matters, PJSC Slavneft-Megionneftegaz;



7. Vladimir M. Snitsarenko - Deputy General Director for Corporate Security, PJSC Slavneft-Megionneftegaz;



8. Ilya B. Chunts - Deputy General Director for Operations Support, PJSC Slavneft-Megionneftegaz.



Crowe Expertisa LLC was approved to be the Auditor of PJSC SN-MNGG in 2020. The list of shareholders entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting of SN-MNGGs Shareholders was prepared as of May 24, 2020.

