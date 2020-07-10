Slavneft Megionneftegaz : Vadim Yakovlev was elected to be the Chairman of the SLAVNEFT Board of Directors

10.07.2020

New members of the SLAVNEFT Board of Directors elected Mr. Vadim Yakovlev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy CEO for Upstream, Gazprom Neft PJSC, to be the Chairman of the SLAVNEFT Board of Directors at the meeting held on July 7, 2020. He superseded Mr. Eric Maurice Liron, member of the Management Board, Vice President for In-House Services, PJSC Rosneft Oil Company, who presided the SLAVNEFT Board of Directors since June 2019.

The Meeting defined the members and elected the Chairmen of the Audit Committee and Staff and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors. Mr. Gennady Bukaev, member of the Management Board, Vice President, Head of Internal Audit, PJSC Rosneft Oil Company, chaired the Audit Committee. Mr. Kirill Kravchenko, member of the Management Board, Deputy CEO for Administration, Gazprom Neft PJSC, was elected to be the Chairman of the Staff and Remuneration Committee.

The Annual General Meeting of SLAVNEFT's Shareholders elected new members of the Board of Directors on June 30, 2020.

backarchive