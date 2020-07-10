Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Slavneft Megionneftegaz : Vadim Yakovlev was elected to be the Chairman of the SLAVNEFT Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:01am EDT

10.07.2020

New members of the SLAVNEFT Board of Directors elected Mr. Vadim Yakovlev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Deputy CEO for Upstream, Gazprom Neft PJSC, to be the Chairman of the SLAVNEFT Board of Directors at the meeting held on July 7, 2020. He superseded Mr. Eric Maurice Liron, member of the Management Board, Vice President for In-House Services, PJSC Rosneft Oil Company, who presided the SLAVNEFT Board of Directors since June 2019.

The Meeting defined the members and elected the Chairmen of the Audit Committee and Staff and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors. Mr. Gennady Bukaev, member of the Management Board, Vice President, Head of Internal Audit, PJSC Rosneft Oil Company, chaired the Audit Committee. Mr. Kirill Kravchenko, member of the Management Board, Deputy CEO for Administration, Gazprom Neft PJSC, was elected to be the Chairman of the Staff and Remuneration Committee.

The Annual General Meeting of SLAVNEFT's Shareholders elected new members of the Board of Directors on June 30, 2020.

backarchive

Disclaimer

OAO Slavneft-Megionneftegaz published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 14:00:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Deploys Remote Phy TechnologyOver 200 Virgin Media customers in Coventry will benefit from increased reliability and capacity thanks to the first commercial...
PU
10:31aJULY 10, 2020 &NDASH; CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED : ShoreCan and Essar Mauritius Extend Backstop Date
PU
10:31aBIOSTOCK : Aptahem comments on the new Covid-19 project
AQ
10:31aLINDSAY : Investor Presentation - July 2020
PU
10:31aIH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 22 of 2020 - Regulatory Relief to Dampen the Effects of Covid-19 - Amendment in Prudential Regulations for Housing Finance HF-9
PU
10:31aFROM CLASSROOM TO CLOUD : Resources to Facilitate a Smooth Transition Online
PU
10:31aCME GROUP : Foundation Awards Over $1 Million in Grants to Further Support Education Initiatives Across Chicago
PR
10:31aCatering Services Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Online Catering to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Data Center Management Services Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 40 Billion
BU
10:31aPENN NATIONAL GAMING : Reopens Plainridge Park Casino and Hollywood Casino Bangor
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group